Pokemon Go offers free Remote Raid passes after Hoenn Tour caused global map issues

Following the Pokemon Go Hoenn Tour Las Vegas event, players reported the map being wiped of all spawns, Pokestops, and gyms. Niantic is giving players free Raid Passes as compensation, but only for those still in Vegas.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas… at least, that seems to be the case for an issue that affected Pokemon Go players at the end of the in-person Hoenn Tour event. Shortly after the event ended, players reported all of the Pokestops and Gyms vanishing from the map.

This was doubly disappointing as the error occurred during the Rayquaza Raid event, preventing players from accessing the exclusive raids.

And this wasn’t the only issue players faced over the weekend. The event was plagued with issues, some of which Niantic blamed players for causing.

Hoenn Tour ends with massive map wipe bug

The map being wiped of all in-game locations was first reported by players located in Las Vegas. One player, Merlion4ek, posted the bug on TheSilphRoad where other players confirmed the issue was widespread.

However, the empty map issue wasn’t localized to Las Vegas. Players from California and the Netherlands also reported having the same issue around the same time.

Despite the issue affecting players globally, Niantic is offering players in Las Vegas a free bundle in the Item Shop that includes three Remote Raid Passes. Yet, players can only claim the bundle if they are still in Las Vegas.

Some players returned home due to the issues so they are no longer in Nevada. One player asked if they’d still receive the bundle, and Niantic replied, “A bundle of 3 Remote Raid Passes should be available in the Shop for the Trainers who are in Las Vegas to claim within the next 24 hours. We hope this clarifies. Appreciate your understanding!”

To which the player responded, “Not really.”

As the Global Pokemon Go Hoenn Tour is just a few days away, players hope Niantic is able to work through its issues so as not to repeat the frustrations experienced in Las Vegas.