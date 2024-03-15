Pokemon Go players love new time-saving battle feature

Niantic deployed a new Pokemon Go battle feature that shares helpful type effectiveness information and players are already praising its implementation.

Some Pokemon Go users have noticed a new question mark icon next to the in-game search tab. According to those who’ve become familiar with the icon, pressing it when choosing teams for raids and battles reveals type effectiveness details about ‘mon in the upcoming fight.

Such an addition means players can assemble the most effective team before entering a combat scenario.

Needless to say, this should prove a boon for those who aren’t knowledgeable about type effectiveness. It should also help players wanting to save time pre-match.

Pokemon Go players applauded brand-new battle feature

Confused about when the feature arrived, Reddit user Anna1342 posed the following question to fellow POGO players, “Is this new or am I just dumb?”

The Redditor shared screenshots of the icon and its link to a “Type Effectiveness” page. Users quickly noted that the feature is on a staggered release schedule, meaning it’s not yet available globally.

When discussing the matter further in the replies, the original poster stated, “…this saves so much time.”

Several people were also quick to note the new addition’s helpfulness. “This is new and it’s great! I don’t think it’s global yet so appreciate it,” one person remarked in the thread.

Other Pokemon Go fans didn’t waste any time applauding the new feature, either. Said another person in the comments, “I’ve had that for at least a week, maybe a little more. A great addition. A lot of my teams are specialized for the quickest KO now.”

It’s currently unclear when all Pokemon Go users will have access to the latest time-saving addition. One thing seems certain, though, it’ll likely become a fan-favorite feature.