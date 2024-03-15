Pokemon Go player frustrated with “horrible” Castform rates

The Weather Week event has already been pretty divisive with Pokemon Go players. One fan took to social media lately to voice their concerns about the Castform rates.

The Weather Week event is currently ongoing in Pokemon Go, running from March 14 to March 18. It centers around the seasonal Pokemon Castform and all the different forms that this cute ‘mon can take.

It’s been a somewhat divisive event for players already, though, and one fan took to r/pokemongo on Reddit recently to air their grievances about the way Castform is encountered during Weather Week.

Pokemon Go players divided on Weather Week event

A Pokemon Go player posted on the PoGo Subreddit, sharing their thoughts on the ongoing Weather Week event. They noted that the event is “great for the Stardust but horrible if you’re trying to get specific Castforms”.

They shared how they were making peace with the fact that they’d never see a Snowy Castform, and suggested that a feature could be added to the game where Pokemon moves could impact the weather in the game, making it easier for people to encounter all of the Castform types.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Pokemon, Castform is a weather-dependent ‘mon that only spawns when the real-world weather lines up accurately. For example, a Rainy Castform will only spawn when it is actually raining. This can make it pretty hard if your location doesn’t have many different weather types.

Other players shared OP’s pain, with one person noting that, “3ft of snow here in CO in the past 24 hrs. All I’m seeing is the snow one.” Another shared their polar opposite experience, saying, “I’m in Hawaii. It’s only varying degrees of summer here lol”.

Some of the players in the replies encouraged OP to use field research tasks where they could, with one person reminding them that, “You can get all the forms as rewards from field research”.

Weather-dependent tasks in Pokemon Go are always tricky as every location will be experiencing something different at the same time. It’s clear from this post that some players are hoping for changes to the weather system in Pokemon Go to be made in the future.

