Pokemon Go “life hack” is making excellent throws easier than ever

Pokemon Go players tasked with making over 120 excellent throws in the game have found a simple trick that makes it far easier to complete.

Excellent Throws are the hardest of their kind to get in Niantic’s popular mobile experience, Pokemon Go.

So, when you’re tasked with achieving so many of them to complete a task in the game, it can be slightly overwhelming.

That is, unless you know of a trick to make it significantly easier as some savvy Pokemon Go trainers have done for themselves.

How to make Excellent Throws in Pokemon Go

To make an Excellent Throw in Pokemon Go, you need to throw a Poke Ball into the center of the circle just as it becomes the smallest it can be on-screen.

Doing this consistently usually takes a lot of practice, but one player has found a workaround that’s making it all look so easy.

One Reddit user posted on September 12, 2023, that the challenge for landing 120 Excellent Throws was good repetition and that they were honing the craft by trying to complete it. However, others said it was actually annoying and it was proving to be “quite the opposite” for them.

A commenter joked: “Looking at the comments it seems that OP stole all of our excellent throws.”

Another said: “I’ve become worse. Now I’m thinking about it.”

In the comments, one user has been thanked after sending a link to a trick, posted on YouTube.

How to get more Excellent Throws: Pokemon Go trick

This clip showed a Pokemon Go player turning on AR+ mode, entering a battle, clicking a bush that appears, and focusing on the spot until the Excellent Throw is easily achievable.

Then, they simply drop the ball from overhead onto the Pokemon, and the Excellent Throw is logged.

In the comments, a fellow trainer added: “Thank you so much for this life hack! I have gotten a few Excellent Throws with the Celesteela raids but this is going to help so much! I appreciate you.”

Alongside this trick, another basic way to get Excellent Throws more regularly is to hold the Poke Ball before an attack animation appears. Timing it right is key, but once a Pokemon starts moving around a lot during your encounter it can become harder to judge.

If you find any other tips to help trainers tick off their 120 Excellent Throws for the challenge, let us know!