Pokemon Go Fest 2020: Spawns, tickets, schedule & more details

Pokemon GO Fest 2020 is upon us and this year all trainers can participate!

In previou years, GO Fest had taken place in real-life locations which trainers would have to buy a ticket to go to. Tickets will still be required to experience the whole event this time around, although all trainers can look forward to some form of bonus.

These tickets cost $14.99 (or £14.99 in the UK) and can be purchased in the Pokemon Go Shop right now. Buying a ticket will allow you to play both days.

The two-day event will take place on July 25-26. The festivities of each day will start at 10am and conclude at 8pm in your local time. What will Pokemon Go GO Fest 2020 actually entail, though?

Special Research

Trainers will be given a Special Research line for each day of GO Fest 2020. The first will be given on July 25 and the second on July 26.

As of writing it hasn't been announced exactly what will be included in either of these Special Research quests. To get them, and this is important, you'll need to make sure you log into the Pokemon Go app on each day - that's for trainers who buy a ticket.

Rotating habitats

As part of GO Fest Day 1, every hour there will be rotating habitats. These include fire, water, grass, battle and friendship.

As the habitat names suggest, Pokemon of the same theme will be appearing when each is active. The active habitat will depend on where you are in the world.

Fortunately, some kind folk over on Reddit took the time to detail which habitat each region can expect depending on their location. Everywhere will get each habitat twice, though.

To maximize them, Incense will last for one hour and will also be even more effective at attracting Pokemon — so we'd suggest using one! Furthermore, Niantic have advised trainers to save their gift interactions in Day 1. This is because the friendship habitat will feature a Global Challenge to send Gifts to friends.

Trainers, we recommend saving your gift interactions during GO Fest Day 1 until the friendship habitat comes to you, as it will feature a Global Challenge to send gifts to friends. If the goal is met, gifts opened in the rest of the habitat’s time may contain an unexpected item! — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 21, 2020

Global Challenge Arena

During Day 1 of GO Fest 2020, trainers will be able to work together in the Global Challenge Arena. Each hour there will be a collaborative challenge.

Completing the challenge will result in a bonus for the remainder of the hour. Trainers will be able to check the progress of each hour's challenge within the Global Challenge Arena screen.

There will also be unlock challenges which create special events in the weeks following GO Fest 2020. They are as follows:

Dragon Week: Complete 8 global challenges

Enigma Week: Complete 16 global challenges

Unova Week: Complete 24 global challenges

GO Fest spawns

There will be 75 different species of Pokemon appearing in Day 1 of GO Fest 2020. They will appear across the wild, Raid Battles and as rewards for Special Research.

While we don't know all of the Pokemon that will be included, we do know what some of them will be. As a result of trainers completing various challenges in the build up events to GO Fest 2020 the following spawns have been confirmed:

Chimecho

Ferroseed

Togetic

Alomomola

Alolan Grimer

Dratini

Chansey

Alolan Marowak

Litwick

Meanwhile, while not confirmed, promotional material has hinted that the following could be within the 66 remaining species:

Alolan Exeggutor

Charizard

Cherrim

Chinchou

Eevee

Gible

Jigglypuff

Mudkip

Pikachu

Seviper

Snorlax

Squirtle

Unown G

Zangoose

GO Fest 2020 Day 2

There are plenty of details about what trainers can expect on the first day. However, there is very little information available for Day 2.

This is intentional though, as Niantic want trainers to have a suprise. Therefore, details of Day 2 won't be revealed until that very day!

We do know the day will feature its own Special Research and will no doubt have plenty more to look forward to. Maybe Niantic will do something massive and release Shiny Mew — but whatever they have in store, we're sure it'll be worth the wait.