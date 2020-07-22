How to release Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go

Shiny Mew is coming to Pokemon Go sooner or later. The question is how should Niantic release the franchise's original Mythical Pokemon.

There are an array of Mythical species that can be caught in the world of Pokemon Go. The first of those was Mew through the "A Mythical Discovery" Special Research quest and since then we've seen Celebi, Jirachi and various forms of Deoxys - just to name a few.

Advertisement

Understandably Mythical Pokemon are very rare in the mobile game. Interestingly, only two Mythical species have had their Shiny forms released - Darkrai and Meltan. Presumably, Mew will be next.

Raid Battles

There are a few ways Niantic could introduce Shiny Mew to the mobile game. The most obvious of those is through Raid Battles. After all, that's how all the Shiny Legendary 'mons have been added.

Advertisement

Read More: 5 annoyingly overpowered Pokemon in GO Battle League

That seems a little underwhelming for Shiny Mew, however. There is reportedly just under a 1 in 20 chance of finding a Shiny Legendary when battling in a Raid.

If they did decide to do it this way, then not only would Shiny Mew become too common, but trainers would also have multiple Mews. This seems a bit silly considering it's supposed to be rare! We've also seen this too many times before.

Special Research

Mew, Celebi and Jirachi have already been added to Pokemon Go via this method. Again though, simply completing various tasks doesn't seem a worthy way to earn a Shiny Mew - especially if they're as easy as the tasks from the various Throwback Challenge quests back in April.

Advertisement

It would also mean that any trainer with the patience to complete the tasks would get hold of one. This takes away from its supposed rarity - where's the fun in having it, if every other trainers has one too.

It is said Mew has the DNA of every single Pokemon ? (Image credit: Robbedob) pic.twitter.com/mObklwUKnU — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) February 26, 2020

Something different

Some trainers may not like the idea of having one chance to get Shiny Mew, especially if there's only a 10% chance of doing so. It should be bestowed upon the trainers that are most willing to get it.

Maybe Niantic could try something a little different to keep everyone happy. Shiny Mew could be hidden behind some particularly difficult Special Research tasks (obviously not so difficult that it's infuriating).

Advertisement

To be granted access to it though, they could make it only accessible if you get, say, 14 or 28 Field Research stamps in a row. That way they could differentiate between the Pokemon Go players that really want, and are willing to put the effort in, to get Shiny Mew.

We don't know when it will finally come around but it will be interesting to see how Niantic handles its release. It's certainly overdue with Mew first coming to Pokemon Go in March of 2018.