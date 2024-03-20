GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go fans want Poke Flute item concept for Gyms

Philip Trahan
pokemon go poke flute headerNiantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players think this Poke Flute item concept could solve one of the Gym feature’s most frustrating problems.

One concept for recalling Pokemon freely from Gyms came from the Pokemon Go subreddit, where one user said, “A ‘Poke Flute’ would be a great item idea to use if you need to get back Pokémon from Gyms.”

While Gyms can be a great source of resources in Pokemon Go, as trainers can get up to 50 Poke Coins a day by defending these locations for a certain period of time, they only receive these Poke Coins after their Pokemon returns from a Gym.

The problem arises from the fact that trainers can’t manually recall Pokemon from the Gyms they’re occupying.

The Poke Flute is a Key Item that has commonly appeared in mainline titles. It usually wakes up sleeping Pokemon in the overworld.

In Pokemon Go, it could be used to bring Pokemon back from Gyms early. The post’s OP explained, “It would really help players out who have had their Pokémon stuck in Gyms for a while now that just want them back.”

Many other fans agreed that a feature to recall Pokemon from Gyms was long overdue. “Mine has been stuck in a remote gym for over 2 years now,” said one trainer. “I really want my lil buddy back, but I don’t want to do it ‘illegally’ by spoofing, so an item like this would be perfect.”

However, others argued a concept like this could result in more and more Gyms remaining empty.

The community has long championed a change to how Gyms work in Pokemon Go, and this item concept could be a step in the right direction.

