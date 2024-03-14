Pokemon Go fans reveal Medals you can complete by “knowing they exist”

A Pokemon Go player has created a comprehensive list of some of the easier Medals that trainers can earn by playing or can work toward over time.

Medals in Pokemon Go act as a sort of achievement system for the game, with some Pokemon Medals even providing in-game bonuses to players.

Each Medal has four different tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. As one might expect, it takes quite a bit of work to hit Platinum for certain Medals.

For those Medal enthusiasts, however, one Pokemon Go player took the the time to make a comprehensive breakdown of some of the Platinums fans can get “just by knowing they exist.”

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go player creates in-depth Medal breakdown

The breakdown came from TheSilphRoad subreddit where a user named monkeymaniac9 made a post titled, “PSA: There are quite a few medals you can work on getting to Platinum with simple actions just by knowing they exist.”

They explained that they had recently looked through the Medal catalog and noticed “quite a few Medals” that had a lot of progress despite not working towards them.

Article continues after ad

The OP classified different Medals into six different categories based on the effort required to reach the Platinum.

Some of the very easy Medals included the Berry Master Medal, the Picnicker Medal, and the Cameraman Medal.

Article continues after ad

The full post is incredibly comprehensive, so interested trainers should absolutely take a look to see if they can incorporate some of the tips into their playstyles.

Fans in the comments praised the OP for the work they put into the list, with many offering their own tweaks and suggestions for the guide.

“This is SO helpful, thanks a lot,” said one trainer, while another said, “I went to Manhattan and put 5 lures on a weekday. I got platinum medal 15 min later. This is insane.”

For those trainers close to getting Platinums in some categories, hopefully, this community-sourced breakdown can be a some use.