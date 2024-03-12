Pokemon Go fans reveal key advantage to rural playing

Pokemon Go players who live in the countryside are usually at a huge disadvantage, but one fan has proven that there’s a huge benefit to living outside of a city.

As Pokemon Go is a community game, it helps to live in an area with many people. This is because vital locations like PokeStops and Gyms tend to be placed in points of interest where people are likely to gather.

The problem with this approach is that Pokemon Go fans living outside cities tend to miss out on content. Not only do they lack access to PokeStops and Gyms, but there tend to be smaller communities of local players, making it harder to meet other people and confront tasks together.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, the distinct lack of competition means that rural Pokemon Go players have some advantages. It’s easier to hold onto Gyms when rival teams are not attacking them every day, making it easier for you to win the premium currency.

Article continues after ad

Rural Pokemon Go players can easily win Showcases

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has created a thread pointing out a major advantage for rural fans. People in the countryside can easily win the PokeStop Showcase mechanic, as fewer competitors participate in them.

PokeStop Showcase involves putting Pokemon to be judged on various aspects of their stats. If you’re one of only a few people participating, then your chances of winning are drastically increased.

Article continues after ad

“Damn, the showcase rewards are that good?” one player wrote, “I never win showcases I enter, since I live in London (the best I got was a 6th place, but I’ve otherwise never reached top 10). It’s sad that I regularly see showcases with 50+ Pokemon in it and yet I haven’t noticed anyone around me playing for at least half a year now.”

“Same here, normally only about 3-5 players participate. My Pikachu rewards were insane. 2 lucky eggs, 1 incubator, 1 super incubator and some hyper balls and lures,” one player said, while another wrote, “There’s also the advantage of getting more than four coins at a time from Gyms.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I think the areas with a semi-active playerbase are the real winners,” one player explained, “You can coordinate gyms if you feel like it and raids are doable with campfire.”

“Bustling zones have you fighting tooth and nail for gym time while rural areas have you waiting months to possibly a year to claim your 50 coins while being impossible to raid 5 stars unless you have a godlike team.”

The competition to win PokeStops has heated up since Ph.D Pikachu was released, as it requires a Platinum Medal in PokeStop Showcases for the encounter, which means winning 100 Showcases.

Those who badly want a mortar board-wearing Pikachu for their collection might want to consider moving to the countryside, as they’ll have a much easier chance of getting that medal.