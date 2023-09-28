Pokemon Go fans discover strange Hisuian Growlithe Showcase issue

Niantic has responded to a strange issue involving Hisuian Growlithe and the Out to Play PokeStop Showcases.

Pokemon Go’s Out to Play event has begun, and players can look forward to Hisuian Growlithe’s Shiny debut, boosted Kecleon spawns, and a new Timed Research quest.

During the Out to Play event, trainers can submit both Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe to a new PokeStop Showcase, where fans can submit Puppy Pokemon of different sizes.

Unfortunately, it seems for those players looking to submit Hisuian Growlithe, there’s a strange issue with point distribution. Niantic has responded to player reports and is currently investigating the cause.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go trainers report Hisuian Growlithe Showcase issue

After the Out to Play event kicked off on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, some fans reported incorrect point distribution of Growlithe PokeStop Showcases when submitting the Hisuian form.

According to various trainer reports, when Hisuian Growlithe is submitted to a PokeStop Showcase, its point distribution is lower than it should be after submission. This results in a lower overall ranking on leaderboards.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Naturally, many players were upset about this, as they were put at an unfair disadvantage simply by using one Pokemon form over another.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, Niantic Support’s official Twitter/X account has responded to the issue. “Our team is currently looking into the error where Hisuian Growlithe in PokéStop Showcases are showing different points. Please stay tuned to our official channels for any updates on this.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, there’s been no official update from Niantic regarding a solution to the issue. With only a handful of days left in the event, fans are naturally worried the problem won’t be fixed in time for it to make a difference.

Article continues after ad

For now, all trainers can do is keep an eye on any official word from Niantic. In the meantime, you can head over to our Pokemon section for more game news.