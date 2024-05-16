Legendary Pokemon gets a “peak” redesign and fans are thrilled

Pokemon have taken on many forms over the years. Ever since the introduction of Mega Evolutions and Regional Variants, Pokemon fans have seen their beloved Pocket Monsters twisted into all sorts of different shapes and sizes.

Whether that’s Alolan Exceggutor, Gouging Fire, or huge monsters like Mega Charizard, it’s always fun to see how subtle (or big) changes can affect an existing Pokemon design. Fans also love to imagine their own versions, and one beloved Legendary has gotten a minor makeover that the community is loving.

Artist Rulia Hermitaur has posted their take on the Pokemon Pearl Legendary, Palkia, adjusting the build of the Pokemon slightly to appear more draconic. With thousands of likes, the community seems thrilled with the change, with one comment saying, “this looks so much cooler than its usual pose!”

Pokemon fans have also taken the idea and run with it, with one Pokemon fan going to the effort of animating a 3D model of this tweaked design, showing off what the quadrupedal Palkia could look like in a game.

One Pokemon fan discussing the 3D model says, “I like this way more than base Palkia. This one feels like he’s about to fight.” Meanwhile, another adds, “the secret evolution of linoone”.

Pokemon content creator SoulSilverArt also weighs in on the issue, as they comment saying, “It’s crazy that some Pokemon only need a different standard pose/stance to go from good to peak. This is especially true here. Palkia would be next level if this was its normal stance and then it just stood up while attacking.”

Not everyone agrees with this redesign, however, as one comment replies, “I disagree in this case, I think Palkia should be bi-pedal instead of making it like a lizard”. Another person says, “I kinda feel the opposite way, as in I would like it to stand on its legs and walk on all fours actually”.

With more Pokemon games always on the way, and a different form of Palkia already appearing in Pokemon Legends Arceus, it’ll be interesting to see which, if any, existing Pokemon get redesigns in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A.