Pokemon Go Curveball bug: How to fix glitch making catches almost impossible

Pokemon Go is being plagued with a new Curveball bug that is turning the throw type into an out-of-control nightmare. Here is how players can fix the glitch manually.

Following the latest Pokemon Go update, players have discovered a new bug that is making catching Pokemon almost impossible.

The glitch in question affects curveball throws, with Pokemon Go players sharing across social media how aiming and accuracy for the throw type is completely out of whack.

Any and all Pokeballs used and thrown with a curveball swaying out of control and in turn, missing their target but a big margin.

For those wanting to know how to work around this bug and tighten up curveballs back to their former glory, here is how you can do so.

How to fix Pokemon Go Curveball bug

Thankfully, fixing the Pokemon Go Curveball bug is an easy process.

In order to fix the bug, players must simply turn off the ‘Native Refresh Rate’ in Pokemon Go. We’ve outlined how to do so in the below steps.

First, go to the settings section which can be found at the bottom of the home screen

Scroll down and click on the advanced settings

Click on the Native Refresh Rate toggle under the quality category and turn it off

However, it’s important to note that disabling the Native Refresh Rate will impact the graphics quality of the game but rest assured it will not impact gameplay other than removing the Curveball bug.

While players can expect Pokemon Go developer Niantic to patch out the bug in the future, this quick fix is a great alternative to ensure Curveballs don’t go completely off target in the meantime.