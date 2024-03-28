Pokemon Go players surprised by “spicy” Battle League lineups

Pokemon Go players are praising other Battle League competitors for assembling “spicy” teams that keep the action interesting.

Go Battle League lets players around the world face off against other Level 10-plus Trainers to earn rewards and climb the global rankings.

As such, the competitive feature invites players to test their battle tactics, specifically by assembling winning teams capable of taking on challenging matchups.

Some lineups represent safer bets than others since Pokemon Go users have figured out which ‘mon complement each other best on the battlefield. However, every so often, interesting GBL team rosters even manage to surprise veteran players.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user fraggle_captain called attention to the phenomenon in a recent post, specifically highlighting one “spicy” GBL lineup that impressed them.

During a match, the Redditor battled a squad comprising Meowstic, Bombirdier, and Swalot. “It was fantastic because I had absolutely no idea what charged attacks to expect,” they explained.

Article continues after ad

The unexpected matchup made the action “more fun,” the user said, adding that it also brought to mind certain attacks from creatures they seldom face.

Other Pokemon Go Battle League players joined the conversation to say they, too, like to mix things up. One person stated, “I love to mix it up! It’s why I like special cups. Keeps it fresh and fun.” The same user went on to share their favorite mix and match of Togedemaru, Dedenne, and Azumaril.

Article continues after ad

Someone else said they like seeing different lineups because certain teams have become far too common. “I love when people have totally random teams also, it sure does get old barreling against Swampert, legendaries, and dragons.”