Pokemon Go A Hop, Skip, and a Jump Away Special Research tasks & rewards

A Hop, Skip, and a Jump Away Special Research tasks & rewards

Published: 12/Feb/2022 10:49

by Daniel Megarry
A poster for the Hop Skip and a Jump Away Special Research in Pokemon Go
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Looking to complete the A Hop, Skip, and a Jump Away Special Research story in Pokemon Go? We’ve got details of all the tasks and rewards on offer right here.

Hoppip is the star of the February 2022 Community Day, giving players the chance to catch loads of the Johto region Pokemon, evolve it into Jumpluff with an exclusive move, and make the most of bonuses like triple Catch Stardust.

As with all Community Days in Pokemon Go, there’s also an event-exclusive Special Research story for ticketholders to enjoy, with some great rewards on offer for Trainers who manage to complete every single step and task.

Below, you’ll find details of every task in the A Hop, Skip, and a Jump Away Special Research story in Pokemon Go, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Contents

Hoppip appearing in the Pokemon Go Community Day Special Research
Niantic
Are you ready for the Hoppip Community Day?

Pokemon Go A Hop, Skip, and a Jump Away tasks & rewards

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the A Hop, Skip, and a Jump Away Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

  • Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls
  • Catch 15 Hoppip – Hoppip encounter
  • Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Hoppip Candy

Rewards: Hoppip encounter, 1 Star Piece, 2000 Stardust

Step 2 of 4

  • Catch 15 Hoppip – 30 Hoppip Candy
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon – Skiploom encounter
  • Evolve 3 Hippop – 15 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Hoppip encounter, 1 Incense, 1500 XP

Step 3 of 4

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Hoppip Candy
  • Evolve a Skiploom – 1 Incense
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls, 2500 XP

Step 4 of 4

  • Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
  • Claim Reward! – Hoppip encounter
  • Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: Jumpluff encounter, 2 Rare Candy, 3000 Stardust

Jumpluff in Pokemon Go
Niantic
Jumpluff is the final reward for completing this Special Research story.

How to get the A Hop, Skip, and a Jump Away Special Research

If you want to access the A Hop, Skip, and a Jump Away Special Research in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game Shop for $1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency).

Remember that the ticket needs to be purchased before the Community Day event is over. Niantic have also confirmed that there will be no in-game medal for completing this Special Research story.

Pokemon Go Hoppip Community Day start & end time

The Hoppip Community Day event takes place in Pokemon Go on Saturday, February 12, 2022, and will run from 11AM until 5PM in each player’s local time.

This means you’ll have six hours to complete the A Hop, Skip, and a Jump Away Special Research story and catch enough Hoppip to evolve a Jumpluff that knows the event-exclusive move Acrobatics.

Once you’ve completed this Special Research story and earned all the rewards, check out everything else that’s happening with our Pokemon Go Hoppip Community Day guide.

