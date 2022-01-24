Pokemon Go February 2022 Hoppip Community Day: Start time, exclusive move, Shiny Hoppip

Hoppip is officially the February 2022 Pokemon Go Community Day Pokemon. Here’s more on the event, including its start time and what exclusive attack players will be vying for.

Pokemon Go has announced the details of its February 2022 Community Day, which is set to feature Hoppip.

These Community Days are one of the many ways Niantic has sought to keep the game fresh and continually engaging for players, allowing them to catch Pokemon they don’t normally see in larger batches.

With Spheal being January’s limited-time Pokemon, February now gives way to Hoppip, and this Community Day is the best time to get a Shiny.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go February Community Day: Shiny Hoppip, start date, & research

With rumors of all sorts of different Pokemon swirling for February’s Community Day, fans now know Hoppip will be the official choice. This means better chances for a shiny, an exclusive move, and more.

Per the official blog post, the event is set to run from Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST.

During that time, the ‘mon will appear much more frequently. Additionally, trainers that are able to evolve Skiploom during the event or up to two hours afterward will get a Jumpluff that knows Acrobatic as its Charged Attack.

The Community Day’s Special Research Story is called “A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away,” which will be available for $1.00 USD. Tickets for this will go on sale at a later date, so stay tuned.

Advertisement

February Community Day bonuses & bundles

Players participating in the event on the 12th will be able to receive the following event bonuses and shop bundles.

Bonuses

3× Catch Stardust

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Get up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event and up to two hours after the event.

Bonus Hoppip XL Candy from Skiploom caught in Parks.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Chance for Skiploom to appear in Parks alongside Hoppip.

Shop bundles

One-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, two Super Incubators, six Star Pieces, and an Elite Fast TM.

A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost.

If you love Hoppip, make sure you are ready for this upcoming Community Day. For more Pokemon Go news and updates in the meantime, make sure and stay tuned to Dexerto’s Pokemon Go hub.