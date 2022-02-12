Pokemon Go Jumpluff best moveset: Is Acrobatics any good?

Hoppip is the star of Pokemon Go’s February Community Day, which means lots of Trainers will be wondering what the best moveset for its final evolution Jumpluff is – and whether the exclusive move Acrobatics is worth getting.

The latest Community Day in Pokemon Go focuses on the Johto region’s Grass/Flying-type Hoppip. As well as bonuses and Special Research, this event is the perfect time to stock up on Candy and evolve Hoppip into Jumpluff.

While Jumpluff isn’t going to set the world alight in the Pokemon Go Battle League, Raids, or Gyms, this event does introduce an exclusive move, Acrobatics, which is capable of dishing out some huge damage in PvP Trainer Battles.

Below, we’re going to explore the best moves that Jumpluff can learn in Pokemon Go right now and whether you should keep Acrobatics in its moveset.

Contents

Jumpluff best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Jumpluff in Pokemon Go is Bullet Seed as a Fast Move combined with Energy Ball and Acrobatics as Charged Moves.

While the Bug-type Fast Move Infestation deals a bit more damage, the Grass-type Bullet Seed has slightly better energy gains and benefits from STAB, so we’d recommend going with that as Jumpluff’s Fast Move.

As for Charged Moves, you’ll definitely want to keep the hard-hitting Acrobatics if you’ve just got it from Hoppip’s Community Day. Pair this with Energy Ball and you’ll have two powerful STAB-boosted attacks.

All moves Jumpluff can learn in Pokemon Go

Jumpluff can learn two potential Fast Moves and five potential Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, which we’ve listed below:

Fast Moves

Bullet Seed (Grass)

Infestation (Bug)

Charged Moves

Acrobatics (Flying)

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Energy Ball (Grass)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Is the move Acrobatics any good in Pokemon Go?

Acrobatics deals a huge 110 damage in PvP Battles, which puts it at the top-end of the Charged Move scale when it comes to power. It does cost 60 Energy, though, which means it will take a while to access.

Fortunately, Jumpluff has decent Defense and Stamina stats, which should give it enough bulk to back up a moveset that features the slow-charging Acrobatics. In the right scenario, it could actually be pretty deadly.

If you’re planning on using Jumpluff, the only place it really shows any potential is the Great League, where it can be a decent alternative to Tropius with key wins against Azumarill, Venusaur, and Swampert.

Considering the max CP that Jumpluff can reach right now is 1,850 – and that would require lots of hard-earned XL Candy – there’s really no reason to try and use it in the Ultra League or the Master League.

If you’d like to try out Acrobatics for yourself, Jumpluff will be able to learn it when evolved during the Hoppip Community Day, which takes place on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Now you know Jumpluff’s best moveset, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

