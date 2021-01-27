Pokemon Go February 2021 5-star Raids – Mewtwo, Latias, Articuno, more - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s February 2021 5-star Raids have been announced, and they are jam-packed with popular ‘mon! From Mewtwo to the Legendary Bird trio, players will not want to miss out on this month’s epic boss battles including Mega Evolutions.

Pokemon Go players will have a busy month in February as Niantic is throwing several popular Legendaries into the mix. Fan favorites such as Mewtwo, Latios, and Latias will make their return as boss battles.

The 5-star raids will also include Suicune from Gold & Silver as well as the Legendary Bird trio. Here is everything you need to know about when you can take on the epic batch of monsters.

Pokemon Go February 2021 5-star Raids

Technically, February’s first 5-star Raid will kick off with Suicune, who is closing out January’s Johto Celebration. The Water-type can be challenged on Thursday, February 4.

Gen III fans will be thrilled when Legendaries Latias and Latios make their return as the next boss battles. The pair are highly sought after in the League, so players will not want to miss out on their chance to catch them on Tuesday, February 9.

The biggest day of all is without a doubt Saturday, February 20, as Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, and Mewtwo will all launch at the same time. Thankfully, Niantic is giving Trainers nine days to encounter these ‘mon. Below we will go over the schedule.

Trainers, here’s a look at some of the in-game events, Pokémon Spotlight Hours, item bundles, and quality-of-life updates coming your way in February! https://t.co/r0fYMrroBm pic.twitter.com/QcfwcjhP8f — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 27, 2021

February 2021 5-Star Raid schedule

Suicune: February 4, 10:00AM to February 9, 10:00 AM local time.

February 4, 10:00AM to February 9, 10:00 AM local time. Latias & Latios: February 9, 10:00AM to February 20, 10:00AM local time.

February 9, 10:00AM to February 20, 10:00AM local time. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo: February 20, 9:00AM to March 1, 8:00AM local time.

Mega Evolution Raids

Mega Pidgeot, Mega Ampharos, and a surprise Mega-Evolved Pokemon: February 9, 10:00AM through February 20, 9:00AM local time.

February 9, 10:00AM through February 20, 9:00AM local time. Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Blastoise: February 20 through March 1.

It makes sense that Gen I fan favorites Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are making a return this month to Go seeing as Niantic is gearing up to launch the Kanto Tour on February 20.

As 2021 kicks off, the mobile title is taking a look back at all previous generations to celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary. So this is the perfect time to catch Legendaries from Red & Blue that you missed out on in the past.