 Pokemon Go February 2021 5-star Raids – Mewtwo, Latias, Articuno, more - Dexerto
Pokemon Go February 2021 5-star Raids – Mewtwo, Latias, Articuno, more

Published: 27/Jan/2021 23:53

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Mewtwo promo in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s February 2021 5-star Raids have been announced, and they are jam-packed with popular ‘mon! From Mewtwo to the Legendary Bird trio, players will not want to miss out on this month’s epic boss battles including Mega Evolutions. 

Pokemon Go players will have a busy month in February as Niantic is throwing several popular Legendaries into the mix. Fan favorites such as Mewtwo, Latios, and Latias will make their return as boss battles.

The 5-star raids will also include Suicune from Gold & Silver as well as the Legendary Bird trio. Here is everything you need to know about when you can take on the epic batch of monsters.

Screenshot of Latias and Latios in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The lovable Gen III duo return to Go in February 5-star raids.

Pokemon Go February 2021 5-star Raids

Technically, February’s first 5-star Raid will kick off with Suicune, who is closing out January’s Johto Celebration. The Water-type can be challenged on Thursday, February 4.

Gen III fans will be thrilled when Legendaries Latias and Latios make their return as the next boss battles. The pair are highly sought after in the League, so players will not want to miss out on their chance to catch them on Tuesday, February 9.

The biggest day of all is without a doubt Saturday, February 20, as Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, and Mewtwo will all launch at the same time. Thankfully, Niantic is giving Trainers nine days to encounter these ‘mon.  Below we will go over the schedule.

February 2021 5-Star Raid schedule

  • Suicune: February 4, 10:00AM to February 9, 10:00 AM local time.
  • Latias & Latios: February 9, 10:00AM to February 20, 10:00AM local time.
  • Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo: February 20, 9:00AM to March 1, 8:00AM local time.

Mega Evolution Raids

  • Mega Pidgeot, Mega Ampharos, and a surprise Mega-Evolved Pokemon: February 9, 10:00AM through February 20, 9:00AM local time.
  • Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Blastoise: February 20 through March 1.
Screenshot of Moltres Zapdos & Articuno in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The Legendary Bird trio will feature in February’s 5-star Raids.

It makes sense that Gen I fan favorites Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are making a return this month to Go seeing as Niantic is gearing up to launch the Kanto Tour on February 20.

As 2021 kicks off, the mobile title is taking a look back at all previous generations to celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary. So this is the perfect time to catch Legendaries from Red & Blue that you missed out on in the past.

Overwatch

Overwatch Genji voice actor adds fuel to Overwatch 2 delay rumors

Published: 28/Jan/2021 3:42

by Brad Norton
Overwatch 2 Genji design
Blizzard

Overwatch 2

Rumors of an Overwatch 2 delay could have some merit to them as Genji’s Korean voice actor Gaku Space has reportedly not even begun work on the highly anticipated sequel.

Overwatch 2 was revealed in 2019 and ever since, Blizzard has remained completely silent on the matter. No further information has come to light since the initial demonstration but that hasn’t stopped the community from speculating.

Recent reports have suggested that the game has been delayed internally, with a 2021 release no longer in the cards. New job listings also point towards the sequel being much further off than fans were expecting.

Adding further fuel to the fire, the voice behind Korea’s Genji has chimed in on the speculation. Despite being one of the first six revamped characters on display for Overwatch 2, the voice actor has allegedly “not started recording” new dialogue.

“Yeah I’m still working on Overwatch, but I haven’t heard anything about Overwatch 2,” the voice actor said in a January 26 interview according to translations from Reddit user ‘Evenstar6132.’

While this initial statement could have just been avoiding the topic, he soon followed up to confirm that he’s had “nothing” to do with Overwatch 2 up until now.  “What’s going on Blizzard? I’m not fired am I?”

A good amount of unused recordings from earlier sessions could be in the bank for the sequel. Though this would mean no fresh dialogue has been recorded for Genji in all manner of new situations.

Voice lines won’t be readily available for Genji interacting with new heroes, playing new modes, or visiting new locations. Let alone the lengthier sections from the upcoming campaign as well.

Without any of these lines in place, it reaffirms the speculation behind an Overwatch 2 delay. We could still be quite far off from the game’s full release. In fact, Naeri claims the title “will be released at the end of 2021” at the absolute earliest.

Blizzcon 2021 is set to kick off on February 19, with fans hoping to see new updates on Overwatch 2.

We’ll have to wait and see what the developers have in store, but without voice recording finalized across multiple regions, it’s safe to assume a release date won’t be closeby.