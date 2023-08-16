Pokemon forum Smogon refuses to change name despite anti-Semitic origins

Pokemon fans are shocked that the famous online forum Smogon originated as an anti-Semitic joke. Users of the site came together on Twitter to raise the issue of a name change with the site’s administrators.

Smogon has been a staple of the Pokemon community’s hardcore and competitive scenes since its inception in 2004. The forum is one of the preeminent sources of data and strategic guides and resources for Pokemon games.

Its team is responsible for the creation of popular online battle simulator Pokemon Showdown and its own tournament format. They are also credited with multiple important discoveries including techniques for breeding shiny Pokemon like the famous Masuda method.

However, the site’s origins as an anti-Semitic joke were brought to light in an August 13 Reddit post. A user in the thread explained that the Smogon was chosen because it was the German name for the Poison Gas Pokemon Koffing.

Archived versions of Smogon from 2004 prove the claim showing that the original logo was in fact a Koffing with a hate symbol on its chest. An off-topic board called “Smogons Great Nazi Empire” was also a prominent feature of the site at this time.

When users discovered Smogon’s roots, the context called its current logo into question. Many now believe it shows the Legendary Pokemon Lugia and Ho-Oh performing an offensive gesture. Others believe it is an unfortunate coincidence.

Many users have compelled Smogon’s leadership community to change the name of the site as well as its current logo. “At the very least I do think the logo could possibly be changed or modified so Lugia and Ho-oh aren’t raising their wings,” one user posited.

A site administrator who goes by Finchinator2 on Twitter spoke to the issue. “Speaking as someone who is Jewish, I am not amused by the origins at all,” they said. “With that in mind, I don’t think Smogon is inherently anti-Semitic or that changing the name this many years after the fact will help anything.”

The position of Finchinator2 and many other fans is that the site is now so far removed from its origins that it’s unrecognizable. Finchinator2 spoke with Smogon’s current leadership team and was apparently “satisfied” with their response.

“There is nothing anti-Semitic or bigoted about the current Smogon community or appearance,” they said. “We are not going to give in to or accredit that narrative when it is not true at all.”