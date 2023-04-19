Pokemon trainer creates animatronic Pidgey for future cosplay

Pidgey was the first Flying-type Pokemon many people came across in Gen 1.

One Pokemon fan took their cosplay to the next level by creating a remote control Pidgey fit with feathers.

Cosplayers often choose their favorite video game character to model ensembles after. One of the most popular subjects is the mons and characters in the Pokemon franchise. In the past, trainers have created cosplays resembling Leafeon and Diamond and Pearl’s Dawn.

This time, one cosplayer took an incredibly elaborate route by designing an animatronic based on the Gen 1 Pokemon Pidgey. They will then incorporate the Pidgey into a Pokemon Forest Ranger cosplay. Here’s what the finished product looks like.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon fan designs animatronic Pidgey for Cosplay

Niantic

On the Pokemon subreddit, Reddit user Worldwarallen posted an update about their remote control Pidgey. The artist had started sharing the project’s status on Reddit a week prior. As for the Pidgey’s purpose, Worldwarallen will mount the Pokemon on a falconry glove for a Viridian Forest Ranger cosplay.

The artist included a short clip set to the Pokemon theme song of Pidgey moving its head in all directions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Thats epic,” Fruoop wrote. “Do you plan on smoothing out the jerky motions of the head? To me I think that’s how a bird would move its head.”

Article continues after ad

Worldwarallen then contemplated returning the project and adding “better quality servos to take care of the jerkiness.”

“I now am thinking of that cursed animatronic Pikachu from Pokemon Presents,” Ecstatic_Dark_6549 recollected. The creepy Pikachu in question appeared next to Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara during the 2023 National Pokemon Day stream.

Besides appearing in cosplays, Pidgey spawned in Pokemon Go for “April Fowls Day.” The limited-time celebration caused a massive influx of the bird Pokemon on players’ maps. Apart from the Pidgey pandemonium, check out the April 2023 Raid schedule for Pokemon Go and other upcoming events.