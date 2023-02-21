How to watch Pokemon Presents: Stream, start time & what to expect

It’s been confirmed that a Pokemon Presents stream will happen during February 2023’s Pokemon Day celebrations, so here’s how to watch along and some predictions of what could be announced.

Pokemon news has been a little dry since Scarlet & Violet were released into the wild, but it looks like that’s all about to change as the next Pokemon Presents stream has been confirmed for Pokemon Day.

These highly-anticipated presentations are usually where Nintendo and The Pokemon Company reveal their plans for upcoming games among other things, so naturally, excitement levels are pretty high.

Nintendo

The next Pokemon Presents stream will take place on Monday, February 27, 2023 – a date which is celebrated each year as Pokemon Day!

The stream will begin at 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 2PM GMT so set a reminder in your calendars now.

How to watch the Pokemon Presents stream

The easiest way to watch the Pokemon Presents stream is to visit the official Pokemon YouTube page, where it should be front and center during Pokemon Day.

We’ll also embed the YouTube stream right here when it goes live, so check back on February 27.

What to expect from this Pokemon Presents

We’re in a bit of an unusual limbo period right now where we don’t really know anything about upcoming Pokemon games. Chances are, that’s all about to change with this Pokemon Presents.

The biggest prediction right now is that expansions for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be revealed. DLC for Pokemon Sword & Shield was announced just a few months after those games came out, so we’re long overdue for some Scarlet & Violet news.

This is assuming that there actually is some form of DLC planned for Scarlet & Violet – although based on in-game teasers and persistent rumors about unreleased Paradox Pokemon and Legendaries, it seems pretty likely that something is on the way.

It’s also worth highlighting that the teaser video for this Pokemon Presents features sprites and music from Pokemon Red & Blue, which does seem like a hint that the classic games could be coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s newly-launched Game Boy collection.

Other than that, some spin-off announcements would be nice. It’s been a while since a Mystery Dungeon game was released, and we wouldn’t say no to another Legends game (perhaps Celebi this time?) or any news about potential Black & White remakes.

For reference, the Pokemon Presents stream that was broadcast back in February 2021 revealed the existence of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Legends Arceus, and New Pokemon Snap.

While it’s always best to go into these presentations with low expectations just in case, it seems safe to assume there will be at least one major reveal during the upcoming Pokemon Presents stream.