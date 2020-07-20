Pokemon Crown Tundra leak reveals list of new items coming soon

The Crown Tundra DLC hype for Pokemon Sword and Shield just ramped up another notch as a data miner has revealed a whole host of new items that will be included in the add-on.

Game Freak's next major update for their latest games will come as part of the Expansion Pass this Fall, with another area of the Galar Region set to open its shores to players for the first time.

The Isle of Armor has been an interesting experience for members of the community, allowing them to finally get their hands on some Alolan forms and even check out a new Galarian form of Slowbro – not to mention everything else included.

Well, in The Crown Tundra, there's going to be plenty more to talk about.

Following on from their previous discovery of a new item that gives Pokemon Hidden Abilities, Twitter user mattyoukhana_ appears to have found another bunch of items in the Pokemon Sword and Shield internal files.

Many of the files are encrypted (17 in total) and their names haven't been unveiled just yet, but the ones this user has discovered include the following:

1590: Calyrex fusion related (fuse)

1591: Calyrex fusion related (separate)

1592: Galarian Slowking evo item

1604: Armorite Ore equivalent

1606: Hidden Ability Capsule

1589: Mark Charm

Rest are TBD still :) https://t.co/ws4dBrcoTE — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) July 19, 2020

Previous data mines have reported that the game's next legendary, Calyrex, may well evolve in the Expansion Pass. Now, it looks like two items specific to the species will be included as well.

That's mentioned, as well as final confirmation that Galarian Slowpoke will need an item only found in this new territory to turn into Galarian Slowking. We haven't yet been given a look at the final form that can be seen in The Crown Tundra just yet, though.