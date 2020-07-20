Pokemon Sword & Shield DLC leak reveals item that gives Hidden Abilities

Pokemon Sword & Shield is about to get a major feature in the upcoming expansion The Crown Tundra, if leaks are to be believed. Dataminers claim the Fall DLC will include an item that lets you give monsters a Hidden Ability.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The latest title in the long-running Nintendo franchise takes place in the Galar region, and introduced new features such as Dynamaxing and Raid Battles.

In a first for the series, the Gen VIII release is being expanded with an Expansion Pass. And according to dataminers, the upcoming addon The Crown Tundra includes a major feature which will let you give creatures Hidden Abilities.

Giving a Pokemon a Hidden Ability

Hidden Abilities were first introduced in Gen V's Black and White in 2010. The rare perk gives Pokemon a range of benefits, such as health and attack damage buffers. These characters could be found in official events, or in special circumstances in each game.

According to dataminers who have been sifting through Sword & Shield's June DLC The Isle of Armor, the second addon The Crown Tundra will feature an item that lets you change Abilities. The discovery was posted on Twitter by 'mattyoukhana_' on July 19.

