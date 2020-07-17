Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Wailord, Sharpedo, more

Shiny Wailord is the new star of the show for Pokemon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battles, as developers Game Freak have given things another shakeup with a limited time event.

These Max Raid Battles come with different star ratings and can include a wide variety of Pokemon during the course of a few months. The latest set of species to be added to the pool of encounters are all water-type, with Wailmer's evolved form just one of the set.

The event, which started on July 17, will only last two days – ending on July 19. This means that now more than ever, time is of the essence for trainers who want to land some of 'mons included in the list.

So, let's see which ones have been added this time around.

New Water Pokemon Max Raid Battles event

Alongside Wailord is a good few other Pokemon, all of which can be found by entering Max Raid Battles. In the case of Shiny Wailord, according to Serebii.net, trainers have around a 2% chance of encountering one.

To do this, simply search the Galar Region for a shining beam of light in the sky, approach the location where it's coming from, and interact with the Den found there. That will start things up. A full list of featured Pokemon can be found below.

All Pokemon included in Max Raid Battles (July 17-19)

Wailmer

Wailord

Krabby

Mantyke

Carvanha

Frillish

Pyukumuku

Sharpedo

Kingler (and GMAX variant)

Jellicent

Mantine

11 fresh faces included in the event, giving players the option to battle and catch some really powerful Pokemon. Many of these would be fine additions to a player's team.

As stated earlier, July 19 is the cut-off point for this limited time Max Raid Battles shakeup, so you're going to have to be fast if you want to enter enough to spot a Shiny Wailord in-game. Hopefully, you will catch one!