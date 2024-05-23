GamingPokemon

Pokemon become tarnished with “amazing” Elden Ring art

Nathan Ellingsworth
Artwork depicts Alexander from Elden Ring as a Polteageist from PokemonInstagram@golden_demise

While Pokemon might have some tough battles, like the final fight with Giratina in Pokemon Legends Arceus, it’s never quite been on the level of challenging games like Elden Ring.

But, thanks to some concept art, fans can now imagine what it would be like if the worlds of Pokemon and Elden Ring were combined, as artist @golden_demise has envisaged several Elden Ring characters as Pokemon, complete with some lore-appropriate types.

A thread containing multiple pieces of art from @golden_demise was shared on X by user @VideoArtGame, garnering thousands of likes and many comments from fans thanks to the moody designs that are evocative of the dark and mysterious world of FromSoftware’s open-world masterpiece.

There are dozens of comments underneath the post praising the artwork, especially the way it has blended the two worlds, as one says, “OMG this crossover” before another adds, “These are amazing.”

Another thing fans are complimenting is the smart way that some Elden Ring characters have been turned into appropriate Pokemon. “Radahn hoops is goated” says one comment, while another adds, “I f*****g CACKLED when I realized the Tree Sentinel was Farfetch’d.”

Some fans have their takes on the type potential of the characters, making their argument for the designs, such as one comment saying, “Radahn should be fighting psychic I think, because of the gravity manipulation.”

A separate argument from fans is all about Blaidd the Half-Wolf, with one person saying, “Blaid should be Dark/ice” though another argues that, “Blaidd should be Ice/Fighting.”

The full range of artwork can be seen on the Instagram account for @golden_demise and features dozens of characters and bosses from all across the many corners of Elden Ring.

While the next Pokemon game isn’t likely to be as difficult as Elden Ring, the open-zone gameplay of Pokemon Legends: Arceus has posed a challenge for fans, and now there’s even the sequel — Pokemon Legends Z-A — to look forward to next year.

Nathan Ellingsworth

Nathan is a Senior Writer at Dexerto, leading our Pokemon coverage. They got their start with print magazines ranging from Switch Player to lock-on, before writing Nintendo &amp; Pokemon-focused pieces for The Gamer, Nintendo Life, Pocket Tactics, and more. They're obsessed with Shiny-hunting, Pokemon TCG, rhythm games, and RPGs.

