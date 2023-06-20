Pokemon artist creates “abomination” by merging every Gen 1 creature

A digital artist has gone viral by posting day-by-day progress of merging all of the generation 1 Pokemon into one “abomination” of a creature, and fans of the franchise love it.

Reddit user TB_Mumpitz made a post at the beginning of June 2023 that they are undertaking a challenge of combining every generation 1 Pokemon into one creature and they are looking for input as to what Pokemon start with.

Then slowly but surely, data after day Mumpitz came back to the Pokemon Reddit to share the progress and ask for input as to what pocket creature they should include in their 3D model next.

So far the creature includes 10 different Pokemon, or at least one of their recognizable features, and frankly looks like nightmare fuel.

Fans react to a creature made via the merging of 10 Pokemon

Mumpitz also mentioned that they will share the 3D file when the creature is finished after incorporating all 151 original Pokemon into the work.

The comment section under their Reddit post is quite predictably filled to the brim with clever and funny suggestions as to what element of what Pokemon should be added next.

“Alakazam’s mustache acting as pigtails for Ghastly,” reads one such suggestion. With a reply under it that suggests a bit of an upgrade: “I’d say for Voltorb. Gastly needs Articuno’s tail as a majestic hair.”

The current suggestion that’s sitting at the most upvotes and therefore is probably going to be the next step in the project suggests adding a Geodude to the tail of the creature.

“Replace one of the links in Onix’s tail w/ a Geodude,” suggests the most upvoted comment. “A Geodude, Graveler, and Golem in order,” another user suggests, expanding on the original comment’s idea.

