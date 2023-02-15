Patrick Mahomes reveals Pokemon-inspired play that failed in Super Bowl 57

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs cooked up a Pokemon and Pikachu-inspired play in the Super Bowl, but it didn’t quite work out.

Pokemon has become much more than just a game and anime series at this point, as fans across the globe have embraced the franchise in their everyday lives.

It’s also broken through in the world of professional sports as well, with teams using Pokemon Go in their post-match celebrations and fans even drawing comparisons between Ash Kethcum’s journey and Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup.

Most recently, Pokemon has also had a place in Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reveals that they drew up a play that had a Pikachu twist to it.

Kansas City Chiefs failed Pokemon play in Super Bowl 57

Following the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Eagles, the two-time NFL MVP appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to talk about the win and was quizzed about a trick play his side attempted to run.

Before the snap, members of the Chiefs’ offense gathered together in the huddle and spun around before running to their positions. The idea was to throw to Andrew Wylie, the right tackle, in a trick play that would catch the Eagles defense unaware.

“Wylie, the guy we were trying to get the ball to, is a big Pokemon collector,” Mahomes said. “So, it was a Pikachu formation and it was called Gotta Catch ‘Em All.”

Sadly, like many players’ attempts to fill up the Pokedex, the play was unsuccessful as Mahomes threw the ball out of bounds as Wylie’s movement was quickly caught out by the Eagles’ defensive backs.

While it didn’t work this time around, the Chiefs are offensive masterminds, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them bring it back. Though, they should maybe try a Charizard spin on it next time.