Niantic uncaps Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 Remote Raid limit and fans are thrilled

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has announced that there will be no Remote Raid limit for Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 has been a massive success, with festivities across London, Osaka, and New York City. However, the in-person events have suffered from a fair bit of issues, like network issues that plagued some players in New York City.

If you couldn’t make any in-person Go Fest dates, you can still participate in the Global event from August 26 to 27. This will mark Diancie’s debut in the mobile application.

Ahead of Go Fest Global, Niantic has revealed that no Remote Raid limit will be in place during the event – and fans are ecstatic.

Niantic removes Remote Raid Pass limit for Go Fest Global

On Twitter, Niantic Support announced that players could participate in unlimited Remote Raids. However, they can still only hold a “limited number of Remote Raid Passes” in their Item Bags at one time.

In response to the announcement, several trainers thanked Niantic for making the call – a supposed “start” in the right direction.

One player said this was the “best thing” Niantic had done all year. They also hoped the decision meant the return of unlimited Remote Raids instead of its current five-per-day limit.

On the other hand, other Pokemon Go players wished the developer would do more than that. For example, one user suggested Niantic bring back the original pricing of Remote Raid Passes. Another person responded and speculated the price could be lower for Go Fest.

In April 2023, many trainers launched a strike against Niantic to protest the price increase of Remote Raid Passes. The cost rose from 100 Pokecoins to 195 – particularly upsetting disabled players and those who live in rural areas.

To stay updated with the latest Pokemon Go news, check out our page here.