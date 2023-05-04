Niantic responds to “incorrect” Pokemon Go revenue report for April 2023

Niantic called recent reports that Pokemon Go earned a record low in monthly earnings during April 2023 “incorrect” and offered different information.

Following turbulent times in the Pokemon Go community, a report from Mobilegamer.biz reported that Pokemon Go’s revenue was at a record low during April 2023.

Many were unsurprised by these reports, as April saw mass reports of fan boycotts for in-app purchases and in-game events — with some even uninstalling the mobile game altogether.

Now, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has commented on these reports and called them “incorrect,” and assured fans that the company’s revenue was in the green.

Niantic responds to Pokemon Go revenue report

The news came from Eurogamer, who reached out to Niantic for comment following Mobilegamer.biz’s reporting.

Surprisingly, a Niantic spokesperson responded to a request for comment and said, “We generally don’t comment on third-party estimates of our revenue as they are often incorrect, which is the case here. Our revenue so far in 2023 is up on last year.”

It’s no surprise to hear Niantic is eager to distance itself from the report, as companies aren’t usually keen to confirm they have seen a loss in revenue. Still, it’s important to note that the statement did not outright deny that April 2023 saw record lows — just that 2023 earnings as a whole are still positive.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

@PokemonGoApp Pokemon Go’s Remote Raid Pass changes made them more expensive and limited the number of times players could use them.

What’s more, Niantic also responded to questions about whether the recent revenue report was linked to the controversial Remote Raid Pass changes. Niantic said, “We don’t focus on month-to-month trends because they fluctuate based on major live events. This year’s changes have already increased in-person Raiding and we’re excited to introduce exciting new features over the coming months.”

Naturally, making it much harder to raid remotely would, in turn, increase in-person raiding. With two conflicting reports to go off of, whether or not fans believe April 2023 was a negative earnings month for Niantic is another matter entirely.

It seems clear Niantic is confident that recent changes will not affect the company’s bottom line in the months ahead.