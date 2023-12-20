Pokemon Go players stunned by “insane” power of upcoming legendary

After a brief error caused an upcoming Pokemon to appear prematurely, some lucky Pokemon Go players are sharing their catch, and fans are stunned by the powerful potential.

Pokemon Go is always getting ready to reintroduce Pokemon from the mainline games to the mobile title, but one upcoming surprise may have been ruined by an error from Niantic.

While this month’s Pokemon Go Raid bosses have included Pokemon Black & White’s Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem, up until recently there has been no confirmation of the three Pokemon’s combined forms, Black Kyurem, and White Kyurem.

Article continues after ad

However, recently multiple Pokemon Go content creators (such as FleeceKing) shared videos of both Black Kyurem and White Kyurem appearing in the game, as rewards for certain challenges.

Article continues after ad

While quickly fixed, Niantic apologized for the error, but not before some players had already caught the powerful creatures.

New Kyurem fusions could feature “insane” CP

While it’s likely that Niantic will make changes before the official reveal, some of the lucky players who grabbed Black Kyurem and White Kyurem have been sharing glimpses at the fusion Pokemon, and the stats are scary.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In an X post shared by QShinys, the content creator says, “NO WAY” alongside an image of White Kyurem capable of being powered up to a gargantuan 5110 CP.

Considering the possibility of additional bonuses such as using Mega Pokemon alongside yours in raids, the Ultra Buddy CP boost, and other techniques, the possibility is already frightening.

Article continues after ad

One person comments underneath the post, “It is a fusion. But I wish they get rid of the nerf” while another adds, “To be 100% these trainers are pretty much making the hype for these mons so much better!”

Article continues after ad

It remains to be seen how both forms of Kyurem are officially handled in the game, but it’s certainly exciting to see some powerful new Dragon-type Pokemon, especially with the possibility of new Dialga and Palkia forms coming to Go in the future.