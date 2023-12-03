Niantic extends Pokemon Go Hisuian Samurott Raid Day following login issues

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has extended the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day following login issues that affected trainers.

Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season has officially kicked off, and there are plenty of events that trainers can look forward to throughout December 2023.

One of the earliest Timeless Travels events is the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, which kicked off on December 3, 2023, and will last from 2 PM until 5 PM local time.

Now, Niantic has announced that it will be extending the Raid Day event’s timeslot due to login issues that affected a certain portion of the playerbase.

Niantic extends Pokemon Go’s Hisuian Samurott Raid Day

The news came from the official Niantic Support X account, which made a post at midnight CST on December 3, 2023.

The account said, “Trainers, we are investigating server issues. We have added an additional hour to Hisuian Samurott Raid Day for all Trainers to make up for the issues. Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve this.”

This came off the heels of certain players posting their own failed login attempts in the early hours of the event.

“Kicked out of the Hisuian Samurott remote raid,” said one trainer on TheSilphRoad subreddit. “Unable to login after app restart.”

Others confirmed in the same thread that they’d also experienced login issues and even lost Remote Raid passes thanks to the server issues.

“Same, lost a pass,” wrote one fan, while another said, “…Kicked out of raid and now unable to log in on the account I tried to remote Samurott.”

According to player accounts, the login issues seemed to have affected those players in Japan and Australia.

At the time of writing, the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day is currently underway in the Americas, so players will have an extra hour to take on the Water/Dark-type Starter before the event was originally meant to conclude.