Niantic asks Pokemon Go players who can’t open game to reach out via in-app support

Niantic has advised a Pokemon Go player who can’t even open the game to use its in-app support feature, leading to confusion and disbelief from the community.

Many Pokemon Go players have expressed their ill feelings towards Niantic – the application’s developer. Much of the recent backlash directed towards the company stems from the Remote Raid Pass price increase and compensation for Raids gone wrong.

Following the Remote Raid Pass controversy, #HearUsNiantic began trending on social media for the devs to acknowledge users’ concerns.

Article continues after ad

However, Niantic does not have the best track record with solutions to problems. For example, it suggested in-app support to a player who can’t even open Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go suggests in-app support for player who can’t log-in

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of one Pokemon Go player’s persistent issue on The Silph Road subreddit. The OP claimed that login problems have plagued Android users for over a month because “Google marks Pokemon Go as an insecure app.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In response to the player’s authorization error, Niantic told them to use Pokemon Go’s in-app support for a representative to contact them. The company then apologized when the user reminded Niantic of his problem. As an alternative, Niantic recommended they fill out a support request via its web form.

Article continues after ad

“Did they just say, ‘If you’re having problems logging in, report the issue via the app’, that you need to log in to do so?” one player asked.

“I’ve been having this issue for about a week now (since my phone had a security update),” another user wrote. “I can’t log in to either this game or Pikmin Bloom and MOST sources for contact online want you to reach out via the in-game support… Which is hard to do when you can’t log in.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Niantic representatives have just offered basic troubleshooting solutions for the ongoing Android issue.