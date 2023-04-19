Niantic apologizes for ‘A Mystic Hero’ Special Research wipe, offers free rewards

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has issued an apology after page 3 of the ‘A Mystic Hero’ event’s Special Research completely reset for some trainers.

Pokemon Go’s ‘A Mystic Hero’ event, featuring Team Mystic’s Blanche and a brand new costumed Lapras, concluded on April 17, 2023.

Unfortunately for some unlucky trainers, an issue cropped up where the third page of their Special Research progress was completely reset, which meant they missed out on some helpful rewards.

Article continues after ad

Niantic noticed the problem and issued an apology while offering compensation regardless of whether or not the glitch affected them.

Niantic fixes Pokemon Go’s ‘A Mystic Hero’ glitch

On April 18, 2023, the Niantic Support Twitter account sent out a tweet that said: “Trainers, due to an issue where progress was reset on Page 3 of A Mystic Hero Special Research, we will be auto-completing this page. Your rewards will still be available to claim on Page 3 of the Special Research. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Article continues after ad

The apology came off the back of multiple posts from frustrated players on social media who reported the same bug and asked if others had experienced it as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Page three of the ‘A Mystic Hero’ event asked players to make 3 Excellent Throws, earn 5 Candies walking with their Buddy, and evolve 10 Pokemon. These tasks reward players with 5,000 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, and an encounter with Inkay, so naturally players wanted to capitalize on those rewards.

Now, when players log into Pokemon Go after April 18, they should find that their third page of the Special Research task has been completed automatically.

Article continues after ad

The community reaction to the apology was somewhat mixed on Twitter, as many fans are still upset with the developer following its controversial decision to nerf Remote Raid Passes.

Still, others were hopeful that this gesture from Niantic was just one step in the right direction. “Thanks for addressing this issue, may we have this be the start of a newer healthier community relationship.”

While Niantic has a lot of goodwill to earn back with the community if the past few weeks are any indication, hopefully, this is indeed a step in the right direction.