Pokemon Go players call out Niantic for ignoring Remote Raid feedback

Pokemon Go fans have called out Niantic for ignoring feedback about its controversial changes to the game’s Remote Raid system.

An April 6 update to Pokemon Go significantly changed the way players engage with Remote Raids. One such adjustment raised the price of raid passes, for example, while another change placed a limit on daily raids.

Even before the update took effect, Pokemon Go players expressed their dissatisfaction. The biggest concern was how the new status quo would impact users with disabilities and those who live in rural areas.

Bearing these concerns in mind, the community organized a boycott and launched an online petition through Change.org.

Pokemon Go users slam Niantic’s silence on Remote Raid feedback

The crew at Niantic has yet to address the ongoing issue and fans can’t help but take note. Pokemon-dedicated Twitter account PvPoke.com called out the studio in a recent post, noting its failure to respond to “the massive community feedback.”

“…This silence speaks volumes,” the account stated at the end of its tweet, which also bears the “#HearUsNiantic” hashtag.

In subsequent messages, PvPoke.com added that Niantic’s silence proves it sees players as data points instead of people, “and if you don’t fit the model they want, your voice and inclusion don’t matter.”

The continued pushback from users online comes as the development team gears up for Togetic, a Community Day event scheduled to go live on Saturday, April 15.

Notably, community members have been encouraging fellow players to boycott the Togetic event. Niantic is notorious for ignoring Pokemon Go feedback, but many hold out hope that it will soon reverse its recent Remote Raid decisions.