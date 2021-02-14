Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon scalpers breaking into cereal boxes for 25th anniversary TCG cards

Published: 14/Feb/2021 20:52

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pikachu next to broken cereal boxes.
The Pokemon Company / TikTok: harryama297

Share

Pokemon TCG

Cereal boxes are being destroyed in stores by sellers trying to get their hands 25th anniversary Pokemon Trading Card Game collectibles. A viral TikTok shows the damage by desperate scalpers. 

The Pokemon franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021 by teaming up with companies to give out special edition cards. The promotion has been met with chaos though, such as scalpers buying hundreds of McDonald’s Happy Meals to hoard the limited-time items.

A viral TikTok shows that some sellers have now been breaking into General Mills cereal boxes on store shelves to steal the highly-sought after TCG collectibles. Fans of the popular Nintendo series were left furious and disgusted by the “selfish” adults spoiling things.

Scalpers are hoarding cereal boxes to get Pokemon cards.
Reddit: Jobrien4487
Scalpers have been hoarding hundreds of cereal boxes to get Pokemon cards.

Pokemon cards are being stolen from cereal boxes

Pokemon fans were left stunned when a video surfaced online that showed how far scalpers are willing to go to get their hands on 25th anniversary limited-time items.

TikToker ‘harryama297‘ uploaded a video which shows many cereal boxes destroyed with the Pokemon cards taken out of them. The user documented the aftermath while out shopping.

“People stealing Pokemon cards from cereal boxes. Can’t make this s**t up,” they wrote in the caption. The clip was immediately met with disgust from fans of the Game Freak RPG.

@harryama297

People stealing Pokémon cards from cereal boxes. Can’t make this shit up. #pokemon #DoTheScottsSlide #ItWasntMe #pokemoncards #FYP

♬ original sound – harryama279

“It was toilet paper that was hoarded, now its Pokemon cards…omg,” a user said in reaction. One fan exclaimed, “And this is why we can’t have nice things ever!” Unbelievably, another comment explained that the same thing happened at their local store: “Walmart by my house has [the cereal boxes] cased. You can’t make this up it’s funny and it was adults stealing the cards.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to destroyed Pokemon cereal boxes.

Fans also pointed out that the scalpers’ selfish acts were also letting the food go to waste. “This is super sad….now the cereal has to go in the trash. Can’t even be donated…if your that hard up for cards at least buy the box and donate [the food],” someone wrote.

TikTok users react to Pokemon cards being stolen from cereal.

For over 25 years, the Pokemon series has delighted and entertained children and adults around the world. However, what should be a fun celebration of its historic anniversary is quickly being soured by the selfish few.

If it wasn’t shocking enough to see sellers deprive children from getting a Happy Meal at McDonalds, it now appears that some are even willing to waste packaged cereal in stores.

Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect calls for self-revive to be removed from Warzone

Published: 14/Feb/2021 19:35

by Julian Young
Dr Disrespect YouTube Warzone After Game Lobby With Warzone Logo
YouTube / DrDisRespect

Share

Dr Disrespect Warzone

After Dr Disrespect and fellow Warzone streamer ZLaner suffered a close defeat to a team using self-revive kits, the popular content creator called for the item to be removed from the battle royale — with duos being the only potential exception.

One of the most entertaining aspects of Call of Duty: Warzone is the ability for players to grab unique loadouts and gear that fit their playstyle. One specific item that every veteran Warzone player wants to have in their inventory is a self-revive kit.

A well-timed self-revive can be the difference between winning or losing an intense game on Verdansk. However, for players on the other end of the stick — who might feel they’ve been robbed of a win they rightfully deserve — these powerful items can be downright annoying.

In a Duos vs. Trios stream on February 12, the “Two-Time” voiced his complaints about the self-revive mechanic after he and his teammate were robbed of a win by a team of players that used self-revive kits to sneak out a victory against the dynamic duo.

Dr Disrespect ZLaner Warzone Self Revive
YouTube / DrDisRespect
Dr Disrespect’s Warzone duo ZLaner found himself on the losing end of a self-revive, which spurred the Two-Time’s criticism of the mechanic.

After being eliminated by a player he thought had been killed, ZLaner confirmed he had fallen victim to a self-revived opponent. “They all have self[-revive], f**king every one of them,” the Facebook Gaming streamer remarked, then added on sarcastically: “It’s a great addition to the game.”

The Two-Time immediately picked up on ZLaner’s frustration, and agreed “Self-revive man . . . It’s just unbelievable.” After thinking for a moment, the Doc explained how he thinks these items should be handled in Warzone: “First off, I think they should take self-revive out of solos, number one.”

“Number two, out of all the modes I think they only keep them in duos. That’s the only one,” the Doc confirmed. He and ZLaner both agreed it would be nice to see self-revives removed from trios and quads as well, so duos appears to be the only playlist where the Doc thinks it might be worth keeping.

(Comments begin at 6:32:22 for mobile users.)

Warzone’s self-revive mechanic has been present in the game since its release, and can even be found in other BRs like Apex Legends (although in Respawn’s title, obtaining a Gold Knockdown Shield is admittedly more difficult than simply picking up a self-revive at buy station in Warzone).

Dr Disrespect is far from the first streamer to voice his frustrations with allowing players to self-revive in a BR. In the Apex scene, content creator Shivam ‘ShivFPS’ Patel went viral when he blasted the self-revive mechanic in Apex for ruining the integrity of competitive tournaments. (The Gold Knockdown Shield has since been removed from Apex Legends Global Series tournaments.)

It remains to be seen whether or not Activision and Raven Software will change the self-revive mechanic in Warzone. They have faced their fair share of complaints from the game’s community regarding the item, so it’s quite possible players could see it tweaked in a future patch or update.