Pokemon Go fans fuming over rumors Z-Moves will be skipped

Pokemon Go fans are not impressed by rumors of new content for the mobile app. While a fresh gimmick would spice up gameplay, possible Dynamax Raids are not what players were not hoping for.

Time is running out for Pokemon Go developer Niantic to debut a new Raid gimmick. With only a few remaining Mega Evolutions still missing, and gameplay growing stale, it is more than time for a fresh challenge to come to the game.

The answer to this problem is circulating social media, but it isn’t garnering particularly positive attention. In an X post shared by Centro LEAKS, speculation based on an alleged data mine predicts that Dynamax Raids could be coming in the next update.

The rumors surround data provided by The Pokemod Group on X, which shared the possible datamine in an X article. While none of this information has been backed by updates from Niantic and is currently only speculation, fans have still taken to the comments to share their thoughts about the post.

Fans on both Centro LEAKS’ reblog and the comments of the original post by The Pokemod Group all echo a similar sentiment: “Where are the Z-Moves?” One player stated, “We haven’t even had Z moves yet” alongside a gif of an Alolan trainer chucking a Pikachu in the air.

Another added, “Niantic Have Lost The Plot, WAY TOO EARLY, This Game Has Lost it Way, POGO-NO-GO.”

However, other Pokemon Go players had vocalized a few theories on why Niantic would jump straight to Dynamax in Gen 8:

“Terastallization and Z-Move are kinda hard to implement in Pokemon GO. But if Gmax move have a good results, Z move could be the next mechanic after dyna/gigantamax in pokemon go,” one Pokemon player claimed.

Others added that the overall mechanics of Dynamax would likely be similar enough to Mega Evolution that it wouldn’t be too far of a stretch for developers to design it.

While nothing has been confirmed about these rumors, the opportunity to take on new challenges in Pokemon Go could be what the app needs to stay relevant – though it will be sad to miss out on Z-Move dances if Gen 7’s Gimmick is skipped.