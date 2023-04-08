Netflix’s live-action Pokemon series reportedly entering pre-production

Netflix’s live-action Pokemon show will reportedly take the next step by entering pre-production after the end of Stranger Things.

The streaming service initially confirmed its plans to adapt a live-action Pokemon series in July 2021. While details remain scarce surrounding the project, it will likely feature the same style as 2019’s Detective Pikachu. As for the announced cast and crew, it has been revealed that Lucifer’s Joe Henderson will helm the show.

Currently, several animated Pokemon series call Netflix their home. Those include Pokemon Journeys and Indigo League. However, the streaming service will take another dive into the live-action anime adaptation world with an untitled Pokemon project.

Netflix’s Pokemon live-action series could feature Ash and Pikachu

On Twitter, self-proclaimed pop culture expert Kristian Harloff claimed Netflix would enter the pre-production stage after the end of Stranger Things. Previously, The Duffer Brothers confirmed Season 5 would be Stranger Things’ last installment. The Netflix show’s fifth season will likely release in late 2023 or sometime in 2024.

Additionally, Harloff suggested Ash and Pikachu’s 25-year-long journey concluded due to the streaming giant’s planned live-action adaptation. Therefore, Netflix may adapt a few of the dynamic duo’s adventures. One Twitter user suggested that Netflix should focus on the first two seasons of the original Pokemon anime.

In addition to the untitled live-action project, Netflix joined forces with Pokemon on another fun-filled series. 2023’s National Pokemon Day presentation unveiled Pokemon Concierge — an upcoming stop-motion project.

Speaking of the collaboration, Vice President of Netflix content in Asia, Minyoung Kim, called Pokemon Concierge an “entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring groundbreaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world.”

Based on the short teaser shown, Pokemon Concierge follows the main character Haru alongside her Psyduck at a Pokemon Resort. At the resort, Haru and Psyduck encounter various Pokemon and their trainers.

At the time of writing, both Pokemon Concierge and the Pokemon live-action series have undetermined release dates.