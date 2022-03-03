How to redeem Pokemon TCG Live code cards

Pokemon TCG Live is almost here and it’s coming with a new redesign that will have a slightly new process to redeem the game’s code cards. Here’s everything we know about how to do it.

Originally announced back in September 2021, Pokemon TCG Live is the company’s first attempt at creating an online TCG platform in-house. While it was originally set to release before the end of the year, it was met with a delay just two months later.

The game’s currently available as a Canadian-only beta, with a global release happening in the near future.

One of the ways to gain cards in the game is to redeem code cards, which are available in booster packs and promo boxes and can be redeemed in-game for similar products. Here’s everything we know about how to redeem the code cards on Pokemon TCG Live.

Redeem Pokemon TCG Live card codes

While the process is similar to the old Pokemon TCG Online client, there’s been a change in how to access the redemption screen.

Here’s how to redeem Pokemon TCG Live codes:

Open the game and log in.

Click the SHOP button at the top of the screen.

button at the top of the screen. Click the REDEEM tab.

tab. Click to turn on your camera to scan the code or enter it manually in the box below.

Click submit code .

. After you’re done submitting the codes you have, click “collect all.“

The process is similar on the mobile app, except the shop button is in the bottom right corner.

Where to get Pokemon TCG Live codes

While TCG Live does offer a way to purchase packs and cards by using the in-game currency, you can receive code cards from purchasing physical products like booster packs and promo boxes.

You also have the choice to buy them in bulk, either from your local card store or a website like potownstore which offers deals on cards from a wide variety of sets.

There’s everything we know about redeeming Pokemon TCG Live code cards. If you’d like to stay up to date with the latest Pokemon news as well as when the game releases globally, head over to our hub.