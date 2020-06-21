How to change the weather in Pokemon Isle of Armor

In Sword & Shield, different Pokemon show up depending on the weather. There’s a way to force conditions to shift on the fly in the base game, but that’s changed slightly in The Isle of Armor. Here’s how to do it.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The latest release in the long-running Nintendo franchise introduced players to new mechanics such as Dynamaxing and Raids.

The title's first major DLC 'The Isle of Armor' arrived on June 17, and Trainers are probably wondering how to change the weather to catch their favorite monsters in the new area. Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

How to change the weather in Isle of Armor

One of the Gen VIII's main features is the Wild Area – an open world section of the map which has Pokemon roaming around. However, some creatures would only show up during certain weather conditions in the base game.

Fortunately, players could change the weather in-game by simply adjusting the date on their Switch console. Conveniently, the first day of every month corresponded to a specific pattern, making it fairly easy to control.

Advertisement

However, while the method is largely the same for The Isle of Armor, there is a slight change. Instead of adjusting each month to the 1st, the weather patterns have now been mapped to the 15th of each month.

Adjust your system's date

Go to your Switch system settings and scroll down to System, then to Date and Time. Make sure you turn Synchronize Clock via Internet off. Then click Current Date and Time and adjust it to the desired date. The list of weather can be found below:

January 15th - Foggy

February 15th - Overcast

March 15th - Clear

April 15th - Rainy

May 15th - Intense Sun

June 15th - Rainy

July 15th - Thunder

August 15th - Thunder

September 15th - Clear

October 15th - Foggy

November 15th - Clear

December 15th - Intense Sun

Advertisement

In a first for the franchise, Game Freak decided to forgo a third title to accompany Sword & Shield, and went with an Expansion Pass instead. The first DLC dropped on June 17, and added new monsters and items to the game.

Read More: How to find all 150 Alolan Diglett locations in Isle of Armor



Players that have already beaten it still have a lot to be excited for though, as the Gen VIII release will also get its second addon this fall in the form of The Crown Tundra. The update is bringing Galarian forms of Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno, and more.