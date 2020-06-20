Pokemon YouTuber Leonhart stunned after postal service loses $55k card

Pokemon YouTuber Lee 'Leonhart' Steinfeld was stunned after discovering that the United States Postal Service had lost his $55k Charizard card in the mail. The personality went viral after pulling the extreme rare 1st Edition item in May.

Leonhart is one of the top Pokemon creators on YouTube, as viewers tune in each week to see him hunt down the rarest of the rare from the Trading Card Game. Last month, he went viral after pulling a 1st Edition Charizard worth up to $55k.

However in a June 20 update, the personality shockingly revealed that the card has been lost in the mail. Stunned, the collector explained that he had sent the item in for grading and that he currently has no idea where it's at.

Leonhart's lost $55k Charizard

In the YouTuber's latest video, he updated viewers with bad news on the extremely rare Charizard card he had pulled on May 16. The collector revealed that he sent the card off to be graded at PSA, and that it never arrived.

"I'm just gonna come out and say it. My 1st Edition base set Charizard card is lost. I'm personally at fault here for thinking I could trust the USPS." Leonhart also explained he had sent off a rare Crystal Nidoking from the 2003 Aquapolis set worth up to $1.4k.

The Pokemon fan stated that he tried to reach out to the postal service, and was given no help at first. "I tried again online, no response. I put in a missing package form. No response," he said, before explaining that he eventually went back to the postal office where he had sent the items, and they gave him a refund for the shipping.

"It's absolutely crazy to pull the best card for Pokemon, and you think you [ship it] safely. And I will own up to the mistake of even thinking I could trust it, going with the safest service allegedly from USPS. I hope it shows up. Potentially over $57k lost. I really don't know what to do at this point."

(Topic starts at 06:31.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crk3rnxTOsU

The collector explained he has been in contact with the consumer affairs for the USPS who are now looking for it. "I have managers at USPS looking around. And of course, I did put in an insurance claim in for the package."

Despite the horrible news, Leonhart told viewers he's trying to stay optimistic and is distracting himself. Given the incredible amount of value that both cards he sent in are worth, it's understandable.

This isn't the first time USPS has lost an extremely rare Pokemon item. In the 2019, a Trainer No.3 card that was sold on eBay was lost by the US postal service. It was allegedly worth up to $60,000 – ouch.