How to find all 150 Alolan Diglett locations in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Pokemon Sword & Shield got its first DLC, The Isle of Armor, as part of the Expansion Pass on June 17. One of the addon's sidequests asks you to find a whopping 150 Alolan Diglett hidden around the island – and we've got the location of every single one here.

After stepping out of the station in the Fields of Honor, players are tasked with making their way to the fighting dojo. Along the way, a mysterious NPC can be seen standing by a bridge, and will ask you to help hunt down 150 of his Diglett who have ran (or dug, rather) away and gone missing.

Hunting down that many monsters may seem like a daunting quest at first, especially since Alolan Diglett has three little hairs sticking out of its head and can easily be mistaken for blades of grass. If you're stuck on where to find them, then you've come to the right place as we've got all the locations below.

All Alolan Diglett locations

You don't have to collect all 150 before you return to the owner – you can come back any time to find out how many you still need to discover by interacting with the sign next to him. It lists what hasn't been found yet by area, so if you lose your way at any point, it's easy to pick up where you left off.

Returning certain amounts to the man will earn you some pretty sweet rewards – a whole horde of Alolan Pokemon. For the full list of prizes, check out our guide here. You can find the locations for all the missing Alolan Diglett below:

Fields of Honor

Turn right out of the station to the end of the beach and you'll find it in a patch of red flowers. Outside the station by some flowers by a small tree. Behind some crates on the right side of the building. Directly in front of the station at the base of a tree. Go around the left side of the station to a grassy area with a large rock. Look behind it. On a small cliff to the left side of the entrance to Courageous Cavern. You get this one automatically when you first talk to the Diglett man by the bridge. Head south from here and onto the beach, you'll find it where the grass turns to sand. To the right of the last one, there's a small hill overlooking the beach. It's in the grass. On the right side of the bridge, you'll spot it next to two little stones. To the left of the entrance to the Soothing Wetlands, hiding in some bushes. It's on a small cliff that's facing the entrance to the next area. There's a large rock to the left of the dojo. Look in front of it. On the other side of the bridge amongst a patch of red flowers. Look in the dirt directly in front of the doors. In front of the garden patch outside the dojo. Inside the empty patch to the right of the building. On the edge of the cliff that's facing the sea. At the base of the tree to the far right of the dojo.

Soothing Wetlands

Behind a tree on the left side of the entrance from Fields of Honor. In a yellow patch of flowers south of the big pond with a tree in the middle. Next to some blue flowers by the same pond. At the base of the tree in the middle of the big pond. Next to a hollow log at the base of the cliff. By a small pond next to a patch of yellow flowers on the west side. To the left of the same pond. West of the large pond with the tree in the center, next to a smaller tree with red flowers. South of a big patch of yellow grass by two small stones in the grass.

At the back of the area next to the river and red flowers. Behind a hollow log to the far west. South-west of a small tree next to some red flowers. Directly down from the previous one, to the east of yellow flowers. To the left of the entrance to the Forest of Focus, next to a patch of yellow grass. In red flowers south of the Berry tree and left of a small pond. Just north of the largest pond by some yellow grass. Next to red flowers by the entrance to Brawler's Cave. By the rock next to two logs laying side by side. Just below the pond with a hollow log in the middle, next to a small tree and yellow grass. In some grass that's directly facing the Brawler's Cave entrance.

Courageous Cavern

Starting from the entrance from Fields of Honor, go through the small cave and it's next to a Raid den. In the area with three Raid dens, it's by the first one. Next to a rock in the lower area of the Cavern. Behind a rock shortly after reaching dry land from the entrance from Fields of Honor. Right next to the entrance to Loop Lagoon. Behind a rock that's facing the entrance to Soothing Wetlands. On a small ledge opposite the way to the Lagoon. Cross the river on your bike to reach it.

Loop Lagoon

On the island in the center next to the Berry tree. By the big rock in the northern section of the island. At the left side of the beach to the north. On the same beach, but more towards the center. On a small hill that overlooks the Lagoon outside of Courageous Cavern. To the right of the Cavern entrance, next to two small stones. Directly opposite the same entrance, at the end of the beach.

Workout Sea

At the base of a Berry tree on a small beach to the far right of the train station exit. South of the first one, on an island with a rock arch. The Alolan Diglett is on the beach. In the middle of the same island, by some red flowers. On a ledge at the back of the same location. Behind a rock on a small island directly west of the previous one.

In the middle of a small island with a Raid den on it. On another sandy island, right in the middle. Head to the biggest island in the area with multiple trees on it. It's in the sand to the south. Behind a big rock in the same location. Left of the previous one where the sand meets the sea. Hidden by two small stones and some flowers.

Challenge Road

By a small rock to the left of the Brawler's Cave entrance. To the left of the previous one, on a cliff overlooking the ocean. Just before the Raid den on the cliff on the eastern path. By some grass behind a rock on the path to the right. At the top of the cliff to the west. To the side of the rock just before the Tower stairs. At the top of the cliff to the east. To the left of the Tower by some grass.

Forest of Focus

After you enter from Soothing Wetlands, it's to the right of the bridge by some yellow flowers. Keep right until you see a Berry tree. It's by the yellow flowers at the bottom. Across the first bridge, near a patch of red flowers. By the second bridge, next to red flowers. Next to some yellow flowers by the river. Behind a Raid Den near some grass. At the base of a small tree amongst some shrubs. By another Berry tree with red flowers at the bottom.

Challenge Beach

Behind a rock on the left of the entrance to Courageous Cavern. Hidden in some bushes close to the water's edge. Next to a rock directly opposite the Tower. At the bottom of the hill to the west of the Tower.

On the same hill by two small stones. Amongst grass behind a tree in the same location. Behind the right support beam next to the Tower. Next to a rock to the south of the structure. At the southernmost point of the beach where the grass meets the sand.

Brawler's Cave

Behind a rock near the Soothing Wetlands entrance. In front of the rock next to the slope. By a big rock on the upper level. Behind a rock near the Raid den on the upper level. Next to a rock by the second slope. On the edge of the cliff by the giant floor-to-roof rock. Just before the exit to Challenge Road on the right.

Training Lowlands

Next to the bridge by the entrance to Brawler's Cave. On the other side of the same bridge. To the west of the stairs that lead to Challenge Road. Down a small pathway next to the staircase. Opposite the entrance to the Warm-Up Tunnel, hidden in red flowers. Behind a large rock also facing the same entrance. By some grass to the left of the Warm-Up Tunnel. Under the big tree to the west of the last Alolan Diglett. In the corner of the beach on the west side. Hidden in some grass to the south of the previous one. At the base of a rock by the lake with the island in the middle. On the island with the Raid den. Behind the tree next to the lake. In some grass by the bridge leading to the Forest of Focus. By some red flowers to the east of the previous Pokemon.

Potbottom Desert

Just left of the Warm-Up Tunnel entrance by the Raid den. On top of the first sand dune. Just right of the entrance by a tree. At the top of the sand dune to the east. By the base of a tree to the far right. In front of a large boulder. Hidden in the sand to the east between the south and the north cliffs. Next to a cluster of big rocks. To the left of the last one by another boulder. Move forward to yet another rock and the Alolan Diglett is hidden in some grass.

Warm-Up Tunnel

On the left side as soon as you enter. The Alolan Diglett is hidden behind a cluster of rocks. At the end of the Tunnel, by the entrance to Potbottom Desert.

Stepping-Stone Sea

By a tree to the far left of the island to the west of the Tower of Waters. Hidden in some red flowers by the Berry tree on the same island. By the tree to the right of the island slope. To the left of the island slope, down a small pathway.

Head south from the last one until you reach a new island with a boulder on. It's behind the rock. Right next to the previous one – you won't miss it. On the small island with a rock and Raid den on it.

Insular Sea

Hidden in the red flowers on the largest island. South of the tree on the same isle. In the sand on the beach. On the small island with the Raid den in the middle. In the exact same location as the last one. Next to the previous one – these three Alolan Diglett are all on the same island.

Honeycalm Sea

On the beach to the south of Honeycalm Island. Further up from the beach at the end of the pathway. On a small island northwest of Honeycalm Island.

