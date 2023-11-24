Get 30% off a Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box Black Friday deal

Looking for a Pokemon TCG Black Friday deal? You can get 30% off this Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box Black Friday deal.

Elite Trainer Boxes are a great way for Pokemon fans to dive into the world of Pokemon TCG, so save yourself some money on the amazing Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift ETB with this fantastic deal.

The Paradox Rift ETB includes a handful of Booster Packs, a foil promo, and a selection of damage counters and coins so you can jump straight into thrilling Pokemon TCG matches.

This set normally retails for $54.99 (£49.99) but is currently available from Magic Madhouse at a discounted price of $41.99 (£32.95), a saving of over 25%. Magic Madhouse ships to both the US and the UK, so make the most of this bargain wherever you are.

Jump into the latest Pokemon TCG set

No stranger to regular releases, the Pokemon TCG moves into the far future (and the past) with the Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift release. This latest set features the rare Paradox Pokemon, creatures from the far reaches of time.

Several powerful new cards make their debut in this set, and cards like Roaring Moon, Iron Hands Ex, and Iron Valiant Ex, are already shaking up the meta. Whether you want to dive into competitive matches or start collecting, this star-studded release is full of fantastic pulls. Plus, you can choose between either the Iron Valiant or Roaring Moon edition, featuring the same contents but different box art.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re looking for even more great deals this weekend, be sure to check out our other guides covering the best Pokemon TCG: 151 Black Friday deals, the best Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Black Friday deals, and the best Black Friday Pokemon deals of 2023 next.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.