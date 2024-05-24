Fan proves new Pokemon Mega Evolution designs are exactly what Legends: Z-A needs

A Pokemon fan has created impressive Mega Evolution concept designs, leading many to reminisce about the “scrapped” mechanic and its return in Legends: Z-A.

Mega Evolution was a mechanic introduced in Generation 6, where certain Pokemon could evolve an extra stage in battle if they were holding a special Mega Evolution stone.

These new evolutions would boost stats and change a Pokemon’s appearance, but would only last until the battle was over or if the Pokemon was knocked out.

However, Mega Evolutions were officially left behind after Pokemon Sun & Moon’s release. After two Generations, some fans are eager to see the mechanic make an official return—like one trainer and artist who drew up some impressive concept art.

The concept designs came from Reddit user ‘Towel_Fakiemon,’ who shared illustrations for three potential Mega Evolutions.

The designs featured Mega Ribombee, Mega Magmortar, and Mega Polteageist. Along with original concept art, the OP tweaked their types and movesets similar to official Megas in the past.

Fans in the comments applauded the artist for the polish of their designs and expressed interest in seeing Megas return to the series.

“Posts like this remind me how sad I am that they scrapped Mega Evolutions. They were so much more creative than anything else they’ve done since,” one fan said.

Some were quick to remind fans that Megas are coming back in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, though it’s unclear in what capacity.

With the popularity of Mega Evolutions on the rise, these types of Megas are exactly the kind that Legends: Z-A needs to capitalize on.

Game Freak doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel when the mechanic returns in Legends: Z-A it just needs to hone in on what made Megas interesting in the first place: cool new designs and some interesting changes in battle.

Of course, giving fan-favorite Pokemon new Mega Evolutions in Legends: Z-A would go a long way with the community.

However, as long as the evolutions feel like worthwhile additions to the game, they’re sure to please many fans.

With any luck, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will give this forgotten mechanic the spark it needs to shine once more in 2025.