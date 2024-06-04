Mega Flygon headlines “amazing” Pokemon Legends Z-A art and players are thrilled

Mega Evolutions have been a hugely popular topic in the Pokemon community ever since the announcement of Pokemon Legends Z-A. Fans have been excitedly discussing the popular mechanic, placing bets on which Pokemon (other than Charizard) will get a new Mega form.

As with most Pokemon mechanics and gimmicks, Pokemon artists have been inspired to share their own spin on Mega Evolutions online, too. Some fan-made Megas are cute and cuddly, and others are more akin to an Eldritch terror.

An artist named Cardnl unveiled their own Mega concepts online with other fans, including popular ‘mons like Kleavor, Azumarill, and Dragonite in their creative line-up. Against the neon backdrop of Lumiose City, these creations certainly caught the attention of the Pokemon community.

One design that immediately stood out to fans was the Ouroboros-like Mega Dudunsparce, shown attempting to curl up and bite its own tail. A fan jokingly nicknamed it the, “Dudududududunsparce”, while another argued it should be, “Dudududududududududududu (because it doesn’t have an end)”.

Other fans took the opportunity to manifest their favorite Pokemon as Megas, praying for the inclusion of popular critters like Dragonite and Flygon in the main game. One viewer declared, “There’s no way Mega Dragonite isn’t becoming a thing (I’m gaslighting myself)”.

Mega Flygon in particular is one of the most popular dream Megas. Several players in the comments noted how much they wanted to see the Mystic Pokemon get a Mega, with one saying, “I’ll hop on the hopium train for Mega Flygon, there’s no way they don’t give him one… right?”.

Amidst all the daydreaming about potential Mega evolutions, fans took the time to praise Cardnl for their incredible Mega designs. One fan excitedly complimented them on their work, saying, “These are amazing! Minior, Electrode, and Dragonite are all gorgeous and need to happen!”

While it’s hard to say with certainty which Mega Evolutions will be present in Pokemon Legends Z-A, it’s exciting to see fans lay out their wish list for the ever-popular game mechanic. Mega Evolutions are, for the most part, instantly recognizable, especially for fan-favorite critters like Mega Gyarados.

Make sure to keep yourself in the loop with all things Legends Z-A while you wait for the game to drop. Check out our list of all the confirmed Pokemon from the official trailer and analysis of the Hoopa theory to prepare for this potentially franchise-altering game.