Fan captures emotional distress perfectly with giant Pokemon

Philip Trahan
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon idle animations have a lot of personality, and one trainer demonstrated this expertly through a now-viral post surrounding Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The post in question comes from the ‘Pokemon Legends Sh*tpost’ account, which shared a video captioned, “My last 2 brain cells in the morning.”

The video featured an absolutely massive Blissey rocking back and forth, while a Snorlax in the background seemingly gives up on everything and flops down on its back.

The post went absolutely viral on the platform, gaining over 25k likes and nearly 4,000 retweets in just two days.

Pokemon fans in the comments adored the idle animations for these two massive monsters.

“Why do they look like two parents looking concerned about their little one – and dad just rolls over,” commented one user, while another said, “awww I never saw that blissed animation how cute!!”

Others noticed that the animations were part of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which seemed to rekindle nostalgia for some fans.

“Ah yes defeating the Alpha Blissey whose level is above 60 as soon as you get [the] Wyrdeer mount to climb the mountain and train your Pokes to lvl 100 before battling the first lord….ah the good times,” one trainer reminisced.

Others said seeing this post made them want to replay the game and revisit all the Alpha and Shiny Pokemon they collected during their adventure.

Walmart

For those who may not know, the reason Blissey is so big in the post is because it’s an Alpha Pokemon. In Legends: Arceus, Alpha Pokemon much larger than their normal counterparts and are highly aggressive.

As such, many fans took it upon themselves to challenge Alphas early in the game. If trainers actually managed to catch one, it would make for a strong partner throughout much of the adventure.

While this giant Blissey may have started out as as an angry Alpha Pokemon, it’s sure mellowed out since its capture.

