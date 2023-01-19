Every Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith collector’s set & where to buy them

The Pokemon TCG’s Crown Zenith expansion will release a wide variety of collector items. Lacking booster boxes, players will need to find these sets to score the booster packs of cards.

The Pokemon TCG is wrapping Gen 8’s Galar and Hisui-themed card expansions with the release of Crown Zenith through the beginning of 2023. Overlapping with the official debut of the Scarlet & Violet expansions, the Crown Zenith collector sets will be filled with booster packs, pins, figures, and play mats.

There are a number of reasons to keep an eye out for the Crown Zenith set, as the finale card list includes a 70-card Galarian Gallery, as well as Radiant Charizard and Radiant Eternatus. The set will also offer several different cards for the Galar Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta, for fans of the two rare, Galarian dogs.

Below is everything Players need to know to find and purchase every collector’s set in the Crown Zenith expansion, and when the sets are released over the coming months.

Mewtwo VSTAR will release as part of the Crown Zenith Pokemon TCG expansion

When every Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith expansion is releasing

The Crown Zenith expansion will begin releasing on January 20, 2023 and continue through May 5, 2023.

After the Premium Figure Collections for the set release, the Sword & Shield era of the Pokemon TCG will come to a close. Below are all the release dates for the sets:

Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box – January 20, 2023

– January 20, 2023 Crown Zenith Collection – Regieleki V & Regidrago V – January 20, 2023

– Regieleki V & Regidrago V – January 20, 2023 Crown Zenith Mini Tins – February 17, 2023

– February 17, 2023 Crown Zenith Special Collection – Pikachu VMAX – February 17, 2023

– Pikachu VMAX – February 17, 2023 Crown Zenith Tins – March 17, 2023

– March 17, 2023 Crown Zenith Pin Collection – Rillaboom, Cinderace, Inteleon – April 2023

– Rillaboom, Cinderace, Inteleon – April 2023 Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection – Morpeko V-Union – April 14, 2023

– Morpeko V-Union – April 14, 2023 Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection – Shiny Zacian & Zamazenta – May 5, 2023

Where to buy Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith sets online

The first place to find any Pokemon TCG products is on the Pokemon Center Website. Here, fans can often pre-order certain sets before their release, with the sets mailed to player homes.

However, players can also find Pokemon TCG products at major retail stores, and via online websites like TCGPlayer.com. Below is all the Crown Zenith sets found on the TCGPlayer.com website:

Any sets with the (*) are not yet available and will be updated as they go on sale.

