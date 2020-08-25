Crown Tundra exclusive Pokemon & DLC release date potentially leaked

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Galar Region will soon be given another Expansion Pass shakeup with The Crown Tundra DLC, and a new leak has potentially revealed exclusive legendaries along with the release date.

Downloadable content is something not many fans were expecting from Game Freak, although they delivered the first expansion in June with the Isle of Armor. Since then, not much has been said about the next island players will be able to visit, and there's still no word on when it will launch.

"Fall 2020" is just about all we have in terms of official confirmation. In the absence of official details as well, the rumor mill has been turning as you might expect.

The latest apparent leak to surface might well be the most comprehensive so far as well, so let's run through its contents.

Huge Pokemon Crown Tundra DLC leak: Galar Region

Ice, snow, and more ice. That's what is waiting for us in the next area of the Galar Region.

Other than that, Pokemon like Slowking will finally make their way into the game – along with a batch of others that didn't show their face in the Isle of Armor. It actually suggests Slowking will be a Ghost/Psychic type, but other than that there will be no more Galarian forms introduced.

A new leak, which is included in the video of YouTuber Mudkip Memo, suggests that the next update will be available on October 23, which does sound like a plausible launch window.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWo15uGvxfs

Galar Region DLC story leak (potential spoilers)

The apparently leaked information claimed to have much more intel than just a release date, though. With some potential story spoilers included.

Aside from that, the following notes were made:

Players will receive Crown Pass to enter Crown Tundra

Following Pokemon returns

Peony is going to be Rose's brother

Peony's daughter will be called Margaret, with an ace of Galarian Slowking

Person gives you Hoenn Starter, and you can only choose one

Legendary Trees scattered around Crown Tundra will be for catching Galarian Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno

Need to catch Zacian or Zamazenta before encountering legendary birds

Can catch sacred bonds of Sovereign and Steed

Exclusive Crown Tundra Pokemon, Legendaries, and fossils

There will be exclusive Pokemon for both Sword and Shield waiting to be caught in the Crown Tundra, according to the source. Many might have expected this to be the case anyway, and the anonymous leaker has posted a short list to boot.

Pokemon Sword: Elekid line, Bagon line, Gible line, Dome Fossil, Claw Fossil, Jaw Fossil, Raikou, Ho-Oh, Latios, Groudon, Dialga, Tornadus, Reshiram, Xerneas, Solgaleo, Buzzwole, Kartana, Blacephalon

Elekid line, Bagon line, Gible line, Dome Fossil, Claw Fossil, Jaw Fossil, Raikou, Ho-Oh, Latios, Groudon, Dialga, Tornadus, Reshiram, Xerneas, Solgaleo, Buzzwole, Kartana, Blacephalon Pokemon Shield: Magby line, Beldum line, Dratini line, Helix Fossil, Root Fossil, Cover Fossil, Sail Fossil, Entei, Lugia, Latias, Palkia, Kyogre, Thundurus, Zekrom, Yvetal, Lunala, Pheremosa, Celesteela, Stakataka

Fossils may also be exclusive to each game as well, just like those found in the Wild Area, it states. Old Amber will be likely to feature. The Digging Duo will be crossing the sea with us to get there as well, if this information is to be believed. It also says these can be received as well on Route 6.

It's also suggested that no Mega Evolutions, Ultra Necrozma, and Primals will feature.

Exclusive legendaries and Regi info

It also claims some legendaries will be exclusive to each game, while the Regi Pokemon will be found at the Regi Ruins.

Now, just like any other leak, we would encourage you to take it all with a pinch of salt for now. No matter how accurate or comprehensive these apparent leaks can be perceived to be, many do end up not holding water.

Once official details on the Crown Tundra are released, we'll be the first to let you know. A handful of these notes would be interesting additions, though, and many trainers will agree on that.