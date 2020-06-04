How to get Galarian Slowbro & Slowking in Pokemon Sword Shield

Pokemon trainers venturing into the unknown with the Isle of Armor Expansion Pass might be wondering if they can finally evolve their Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro, and Galarian Slowking in the Galar Region. Well, the answer to that is yes – so let's run through how to do it!

The game's Pokedex was given a huge refresh when the Pokemon Sword and Shield games came out in November 2019, with tons of species introduced and a few others simply left in the past, as the National Pokedex was scrapped for the first time in years.

That said, Game Freak did keep a trick up their sleeve when they dropped the news of the upcoming two DLC sets, and allowing trainers to easily get a Galarian Slowpoke as a first-look at what's to come. For those looking to access the Expansion Pass, let's take a look at how to evolve the Gen 1 'mon.

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Members of the community will know by now that the new updates will make a significant difference to the Galar Pokedex, with Slowbro and Slowking being added to the mix, as well as a confirmed list of many more.

With the Isle of Armor opening its doors, or shores, on June 17 – you're only going to be able to jump up one place in the evolution line here.

How to get Galarian Slowbro

In the Isle of Armor, players will have to find a specific new item that can be used to evolve Galarian Slowpoke.

Now, this is very different to other generations, as the Kantonian version of Slowpoke only needed to level up to become Slowbro, and needed to be traded with a King's Rock to turn into Slowking. But, this time it's different.

According to Serebii.net, there will be an item that we can find at the Isle of Armor that can be used to evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro. The name of that item is still yet to be confirmed, but as soon as the DLC comes out on June 17, we'll be the first to let you know and update this article.

Galarian Slowbro will be quite different to what we've come to expect from the Pokemon, as it will have a unique type – Psychic and Poison. This means its weaknesses, and strengths, for battle will be varied from what we've come to expect.

How to get Galarian Slowking

As seen first in one of the previous Pokemon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass trailers, the Galarian form of Slowking will be available in the second pack. That means that trainers shouldn't expect to see it in the Isle of Armor, but instead, in the Crown Tundra.

When you get there, to the second icy location, presumably there will be another nameless item that can be given to Galarian Slowpoke to have it evolve to its other form, Galarian Slowking.

We don't actually know if Slowking will also be a poison/psychic type just now, but based on the profile of the new Slowbro, it's a fair guess that the last Pokemon in this evolution line might be the same. It could also be different, though. Hopefully, we'll get to see its face soon, rather than a purple scribble.

So, there you have it! That's everything we know so far about how the Slowpoke line has changed in the Galar Region. It won't be long before we get more details, which we'll be sure to update this article with.