Trainer shares fascinating theory about Pokemon Snap 64

Pokemon Snap released all the way back in 1999 and trainers are still discussing the origins of the game. Now, one trainer has shared a fascinating theory that the Nintendo 64 game is actually a prequel to Pokemon Red and Blue.

Those of you that have played the iconic game, will know there isn't any catching of Pokemon. This seems contradictory to the Pokemon ethos, but it works in the case of Pokemon Snap.

Given catching 'mons is an integral part of Red, Blue, and other mainline games, this is what alerted amarty124 - the trainer who came up with the theory - that Snap was set before the first Gen 1 games.

Making the Pokedex ready for Red and Blue?

amarty124 elaborates on this theory, saying: "In Snap, I believe you are employed by Prof. Oak in order to begin work on the Pokedex. You have to take pictures of all of the Pokemon and are rewarded for pictures where the Pokemon is in the center of the frame, as if they will be added to an encyclopedia or, in my opinion, the Pokedex."

In addition to this, there are no Pokeballs in Pokemon Snap. This adds credence to the theory that the game is set in a time before Pokeballs were invented. amarty124 goes on to highlight the fact that all three Legendary birds - Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres - are hatched from eggs, whereas in Red and Blue they obviously already found roaming the Kanto region.

Finally, to top it all off, there is an interesting theory about Mew and Mewtwo. There is no Mewtwo in the N64 game but you can find Mew and take a picture of it.

As part of the tasks to track down Mew, you need to take a picture of some stars that form to make a Mewtwo constellation. This begs the question as to whether Mewtwo even existed at this point and whether this was a way of warning us about Mewtwo.

A new Pokemon Snap

Pokemon Snap has always been on the minds of Pokemon fans. After all, it is a hugely popular game that never got a sequel.

That's all about to change though, as a "New Pokemon Snap" game has been confirmed. Details about the new game remain fairly sparse, but could it follow on from the original game?

One thing we can be sure of is that it will be far more complex than the original game. This was through no fault of its own, however, as it was of course limited by the time's technology.

Given we haven't heard anything more about the game since it was revealed, it's looking like New Pokemon Snap will release in 2021. We can't wait.