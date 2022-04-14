California man steals $2,000 worth of Pokemon cards

A man has reportedly stolen up to $2,000 worth of Pokemon Cards in Newhall, California.

Pokemon cards have become increasingly valuable over the years, with their prices becoming astronomically high as of late.

Pokemon’s trading card game community has long believed that the resell market is to blame for these expensive price tags and, in turn, ruining the hobby of collecting these iconic cards.

Accumulating thousands and even millions of dollars in resell value, these products evolved from childhood fun to products that can now be used as a means to put your child through college, transforming these cards into a valid symbol of wealth for some people.

On April 13, 2022, an article from The Signal reported that these coveted cards were at the center of a robbery.

California man at large: stole up to $2000 in Pokemon cards

As reported by the Signal, an unnamed man robbed a Newhall card shop on Wednesday. Known as SCV Card Connection, the shop had filed a report alerting the authorities of the crime as the deputies arrived at the location around noon.

While the news states that there weren’t any reported injuries and weapons used, the man was able to flee the scene after stealing over $2000 worth of rare cards.

A spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley named Deputy Natalie Arriaga offered a word on the incident, saying: “On April 13 at approximately 11:45 a.m., a call for service was received regarding a male white adult reportedly (stealing) ‘Pokemon cards,”

As of April 14, 2022, no actual suspects have been found or arrested for the robbery.