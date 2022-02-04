Pokemon TCG is getting Pokemon Legends Arceus cards soon

Game Freak is celebrating the release of its hit open-world RPG with special Legends Arceus Pokemon Trading Card Game collectibles.

After years of anticipation, Pokemon Legends Arceus has finally launched. The Diamond & Pearl origin story takes the Game Freak series to new heights with its open-world design.

The TCG is celebrating the game’s release with a set of new cards. The special release will see Hisui Pokemon getting their very own Pokemon cards for the very first time.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokemon cards releasing soon

The new Battle Legion TCG expansion is set to release in Japan on February 25, 2022. While it had previously been announced, Nintendo surprised fans when they revealed the release will also include characters from Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In a press release tweeted by Serebii on February 3, fans got their first look at the new Hisui Pokemon cards which feature Scyther evolution Kleavor and Stantler evolution Wyrdeer.

The expansion features rare full art collectibles which depict the game’s Noble Pokemon. In one card, we can see Warden Lian hiding from the enraged Kleavor, and another with Mai next to the majestic Wyrdeer.

Serebii Note: The first cards featuring Hisui Pokémon have been officially revealed https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/B21c41kaek — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 4, 2022

It’s unclear whether the set will also include the other Nobles and their Wardens. However, it’s likely that the Hisui evolutions will get their own TCG cards eventually.

According to Pokemon card outlet PokeBeach, it’s currently unknown when the Pokemon Legends Arceus cards will release in English. However, they could eventually make their debut in an August set according to the website.